A Family Home's Fabulous Facelift

Home improvement has many levels and, if you aren't in a position to think about a full extension or dramatic remodel, we think today's project will give you some food for thought. Far from being an outlandish endeavour, the owners of this charming and traditional Hampshire home opted to replace their windows, in a bid to increase energy-efficiency, as well as aesthetics.
The finished result looks stunning and we know you'll be intrigued as to what a big difference such a small change could also make to your home!
A beautiful house in its own right, we think that this rear façade has as much character as it ever did, with the added bonus of some sleek, modern additions.
While a rural cottage-style home might not sound like a natural recipient for new windows and doors, the delicacy and grace with which they've been chosen and fitted is wonderful. They look great, without being 'in your face new'.
While the owners of this property will have made the ultimate call, we feel sure that the window team in charge of this project offered their professional opinion regarding what colours would work well.
We have to say that we're in love with the 'blink and you'll miss them' cream windows, and that anthracite grey bi-folding door is a perfect match for the roof tiles.
We've all seen traditional homes with glaringly new windows, haven't we? It's always such a shame to see, as they can completely overshadow and ruin a formerly stunning façade. Fortunately, that wasn't an issue here!
The use of cream window frames is an ideal match for the pretty render, helping to camouflage the new with the old. Such great design and it doesn't outshine the garden either.
How easy would it be to simply walk past windows like this and assume they are old-fashioned, heritage installations? That's the beauty of this project. Everything that's been added has been done with a careful and sensitive touch that never overwhelms the original home.
These windows are picture perfect, adding not only modern convenience and energy-efficiency to a traditional home, but also supporting the existing aesthetic. Wonderful!
For more amazing glazing, take a look at this Ideabook: Breathtaking Bespoke Windows.