A Family Home's Fabulous Facelift

Home improvement has many levels and, if you aren't in a position to think about a full extension or dramatic remodel, we think today's project will give you some food for thought. Far from being an outlandish endeavour, the owners of this charming and traditional Hampshire home opted to replace their windows, in a bid to increase energy-efficiency, as well as aesthetics.

The finished result looks stunning and we know you'll be intrigued as to what a big difference such a small change could also make to your home!