13 easy to copy home ideas that stand the test of time

press profile homify
homify Modern dining room
It's time to get groovy, baby! We're going back in time to see which are the funkiest home decorating ideas you need in your house today.

We're all up for being the coolest cats in town so, if you want to be in our gang, just take a look at our suggestions for creating a rambunctiously retro space that will be the envy of all your friends. You won't need a time machine, or even an interior designer, but you will need some imagination, creativity and a few rooms that could use a little more awesomeness.

Ready to get funky?

1. Black and white checkered tiles are a staple in any retro home. They can be used everywhere, not just your kitchen

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Don't forget to add retro accessories to your kitchen. You can even get vintage style, modern appliances now

Home Accessories, rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

3. Groovy statement wallpaper will instantly add retro flair to any room

Geometric & Retro wall stencils, Stencil Up
Stencil Up

Geometric & Retro wall stencils

Stencil Up
Stencil Up
Stencil Up

4. Look out for genuine vintage furniture pieces. The more unusual, the better!

Departamento en Punta del Este , Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

5. Commit to a theme and decorate a whole room in a retro style. Kitchens are really good for this!

Bespoke 1950's inspired kitchen Redesign
Redesign

Bespoke 1950's inspired kitchen

Redesign
Redesign
Redesign

6. Try using old records as funky wall art, but first make sure you won't want to play them again!

pack Longplate 21 cm & 28 cm, Mamado srl
Mamado srl

Mamado srl
Mamado srl
Mamado srl

7. Speaking of records, no retro home would be complete without a restored record player

Vintage 1960s Portable Red Dansette Popular Record Player Retro Bazaar Ltd
Retro Bazaar Ltd

Vintage 1960s Portable Red Dansette Popular Record Player

Retro Bazaar Ltd
Retro Bazaar Ltd
Retro Bazaar Ltd

8. Embrace some retro colour schemes for a truly vintage feel. You can't get more 70s than mustard yellow!

Retro mustard!, Arch/tecture
Arch/tecture

Arch/tecture
Arch/tecture
Arch/tecture

9. You can start gently by adding some retro-inspired accessories to your home, such as lamps

Geo Swirls lampshade homify
homify

Geo Swirls lampshade

homify
homify
homify

10. What about one specific retro room? This is an amazing reading space, baby!

Colección Contzen 4, Disbar Papeles Pintados
Disbar Papeles Pintados

Disbar Papeles Pintados
Disbar Papeles Pintados
Disbar Papeles Pintados

11. Look for super cute versions of regular items, such as this retro style clock

Wireless Clock Hi! TIME
Hi! TIME

Wireless Clock

Hi! TIME
Hi! TIME
Hi! TIME

12. If you need a new sofa but love retro styling, what about a new Chesterfield? So vintage looking but with modern comfort

Sanmarco, Mozza dİzayn
Mozza dİzayn

Mozza dİzayn
Mozza dİzayn
Mozza dİzayn

13. Don't forget your bathroom. This amazing retro freestanding tub is a showstopper!

vasca in ghisa lavande , bleu provence
bleu provence

bleu provence
bleu provence
bleu provence

For more retro home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 Tips To Retro Style Your Home.

Are you a fan of retro home style?

