​10 approved ways to improve your small home

A small home (or let’s rather use the word ‘modest’) is no excuse to forego your desire for style. Granted, it is a bit more difficult to keep the clutter at bay if your home has not been blessed with an abundance of legroom, but not impossible. And even if there’s not so much as a scatter cushion out of place, you still need a bit of creativity and dedication in order to make those interior styles look their best.

Let’s look at some tried-and-tested ways in which other homeowners have (effectively) stretched their interior spaces.