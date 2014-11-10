Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

This weekend marked the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Indeed, it has now been 25 years since the night of November 9, 1989 when thousands of Berliners flocked to Wall and, in a moment of celebration known to the Germans as Die Wende—the turn, tore down the barrier that had divided the city for more than thirty years. This event came after months of political upheaval and protests that led to the fall of the Eastern Bloc. The Berlin Wall had become a powerful symbol of the division of the Western world during the Cold War between the communist regime and the non-Communist bloc, led by the United States. Its fall not only marked the reunification of Germany, but also the transition to a new political, economic and social era. 

To celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of this landmark event, the city of Berlin, in collaboration with the Kulturprojekte Berlin and Robert Havemann Society, organized a series of activities revolving around a major urban artistic intervention: LICHTGRENZE, which could be translated into English as light border. Today, we will find out more about this elegant and poetic project and the celebrations associated with it.

Top 5 posts of the week: Rugs to renovation projects
What do you think of this memorial? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks