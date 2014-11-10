The 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

This weekend marked the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Indeed, it has now been 25 years since the night of November 9, 1989 when thousands of Berliners flocked to Wall and, in a moment of celebration known to the Germans as Die Wende—the turn, tore down the barrier that had divided the city for more than thirty years. This event came after months of political upheaval and protests that led to the fall of the Eastern Bloc. The Berlin Wall had become a powerful symbol of the division of the Western world during the Cold War between the communist regime and the non-Communist bloc, led by the United States. Its fall not only marked the reunification of Germany, but also the transition to a new political, economic and social era.

To celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of this landmark event, the city of Berlin, in collaboration with the Kulturprojekte Berlin and Robert Havemann Society, organized a series of activities revolving around a major urban artistic intervention: LICHTGRENZE, which could be translated into English as light border. Today, we will find out more about this elegant and poetic project and the celebrations associated with it.