Child friendly homes

Every child dreams of owning their very own treehouse; the perfect headquarters for the neighbourhood clan. As it seems, owning a treehouse is a dream of children and adults alike, as we often see adults and couples living out their childhood dream by building a fully functional house in the canopy, such as in this treehouse.

However, the treehouse in this image is suitable only for kids, the perfect retreat away from mum and dad. The almost hobbit style cubby house looks like it has been plucked straight out of a fairytale, from a land far away, full of mystical creatures. Simon Archer Sculptor is the creator of this fine piece of craftsmanship, who creates treehouses with a central core element of a hollowed out tree trunk, with a cut out door to access the deck above; or as the kids may call it, the watchtower for their fortressed city. As each treehouse is a bespoke piece, additional elements such as swings, slides, or even sky bridges can be incorporated into the design.