homify 360º: A Brazilian dream house

Studio MK27 is one of the most influential contemporary architecture companies today. From Sao Paulo, Brazil, MK27 are known for their minimalist style that typically contrasts with an intrinsic materiality. Major features of their work are not immune to the strong influences of Brazilian modernism and architects such as Oscar Niemeyer, Lucio Costa, Lina Bo Bardi, Rino Levi and Affonso Reidy. Their projects comply with the principles of Brazilian modernist architecture, with special attention to the interior design and its details, resulting in an architecture that blends traditional elements with a contemporary focus on nature.

This article will specifically highlight the sensational M&M house, one of those cases where pictures are worth a thousand words. A diverse team worked on this project, with the architecture being completed by Marcio Kogan and Maria Cristina Motta, and the interiors by Diana Radomysler—both interior and external elements in conjunction with Studio MK27.