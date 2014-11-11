Literature & architecture: Romance

The term romance : for some, might conjure up images of candlelit dinners and roses, for others the chivalrous actions of King Arthur's knights. But whether you think of art and literature or of your partner, all interpretations come back to the idea of romance. In the romantic movement that emerged during the late 18th century, which was a reaction to the hyper-rational era before, human experience and emotion took centre stage, and reason was seen as less, well, romantic. There was a lot of attention to emotion, intuition, spontaneity and imagination, which strongly emerged in the visual arts of that time and literature. However, the connection with love was also a significant part of the name, because romance is derived from the medieval romantic tales (romances) in which ordinary people chase big dreams of perfection, a bit similar to our contemporary novels. Of course, the word romantic is now sometimes seen as negative or overly sentimental. In the romance, and the romances of the Middle Ages, everything was indeed sentimental, but this was not considered negative, but rather as a positive assessment towards the pursuit of perfection.

After this short lesson about romance, we want to show here how beautiful and idyllic romantic architecture can be. Even contemporary architecture and renovations can accommodate a large portion of romance, hoping for certain emotional reaction and attempting an image of perfection. Here are six examples of homes that seem to come straight from romantic movies or novels.