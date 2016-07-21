The Blooming Beautiful British Garden

How many kinds of sweet flowers grow, in an English country garden? Well, we might not have written the song but were certainly championing the traditional country garden with today's project.
A perfectly landscaped space, we think you'll agree that this country home has the very best riverside garden and while it's lovely for us to look at, there is another key functionality at play as well.
Let's take a look!
Is there anything better than walking outside to find a beautiful garden that's mature, luscious and utterly wonderful? There can't be many things, especially in summer, and this garden is one of the loveliest that we have seen.
Filled to bursting with thick shrubs, colourful trees and perfect borders, these landscape architects really knew what they were trying to achieve. Also, that lawn! It looks as though it's been snipped with nail scissors it's so pristine.
Whenever we see wonderful country homes like this, we always turn into characters from a Jane Austin novel and begin thinking about taking a turn around the garden. Well, you can do that very easily here but, with a super little terrace all set up, we think a civilised cup of tea is a better option. At least to start the day!
This simple patio furniture is ideal as it doesn't overshadow the rest of the garden and just imagine the scent with those swathes of Lavender.
Other than looking great, what possible function could this garden have? Thanks to the experienced gardening team that took control of this project, certain blooms have been planted in order to encourage some little visitors.
We're talking about bees and butterflies! Key to the wider ecosystem and in shocking decline, including bee-friendly blooms is a fabulous touch.
We all need some quiet time now and again and with such a large and beautiful garden, it would be silly not to put it to great use.
A super luxe hammock nestled in amongst some of the longer grasses and a mature tree, all at the water's edge, is the perfect location. This garden just keeps surprising us. Just when you think you've seen it all, another amazing feature suddenly comes into view.
Not everyone can live right next to a river but talk about idyllic in this case. Brimming with waterlilies and other water-loving plants, this river is more than a nice bonus feature, it's the main attraction.
Effortlessly dictating the need for a green, languid outdoor space running alongside it, this really is the most quintessential of English country gardens.
