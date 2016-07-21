Your browser is out-of-date.

Small outdoor space ideas for country gardens

press profile homify
Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Do you believe good things only come in large packages? Think again! We're going to show you some small garden ideas and, by the end of this article, you're almost certainly going to totally agree that small can be mighty when it comes to style, aesthetics and functionality.

You won't need a professional gardener to mimic any of these styles so, if you feel inspired, why not make a garden revamp your project for the weekend?

1. It doesn't matter how small your garden is

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

As long as you can enjoy some good food in it.

2. A small garden can be simply beautiful

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

With some basic landscaping and a terrace for al fresco dining.

3. Potted plants and a bistro furniture set are all you need

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

To make a tiny courtyard a super small garden.

4. When space is tight

Fulham House, Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

Fulham House

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

Why not keep things pared back and pale?

5. Small and awkwardly shaped gardens

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Can be quite a tricky task to get right but we love this way of segregating areas!

6. Make your furniture the focal point

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

And the size of your small garden will be easily forgotten.

7. Small doesn't matter if you have everything you need

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

Gretel House

Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

Furniture, somewhere to cook and neatly mowed grass are a winning combination in any dimensions!

8. You can use a small garden to make a real statement

Shoffice , Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Shoffice

Shoffice

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

What about a superb annex and a simple lawn?

9. We do love a garden day bed

Peach Day Bed Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre

Peach Day Bed

Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre

Even if you haven't got space for anything else!

10. Simple seating around a fire pit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

And some pretty trees make this small garden hugely stylish.

11. Add a little mystery to a small garden

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden. Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

10m² Barbecue Cabin in a Derbyshire garden.

Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins
Arctic Cabins

With an intriguing shed or outbuilding and nobody will be measuring your square metres then!

12. A small garden can still be maintained over numerous levels

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Which will make it seem bigger.

13. A traditional terrace garden will never be enormous

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

But it can be private and pretty with high-quality fencing and well-maintained raised beds.

14. Up the style stakes of a small garden

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

By painting your fencing, adding some topiary and funky cushions.

15. Love barbecuing but not so bothered about gardening?

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

Turn a small garden into a one-stop grilling station!

16. Focus and plan

Urban Retreat, Cultivate Design
Cultivate Design

Urban Retreat

Cultivate Design
Cultivate Design
Cultivate Design

In a small space, focus on what you definitely need and plan everything around it. If it's an annex, locate it at the bottom of the garden and hide it with plants.

17. Classic can be beautiful

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Even in smaller proportions! A tall fence, lovely lawn and some border plants are all you need to create a petite yet stunning space.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Gorgeous Gardens That'll Turn You Green (Fingered).

The Blooming Beautiful British Garden
Which of these gardens most inspired you?

Discover home inspiration!

