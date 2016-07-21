Small outdoor space ideas for country gardens

Do you believe good things only come in large packages? Think again! We're going to show you some small garden ideas and, by the end of this article, you're almost certainly going to totally agree that small can be mighty when it comes to style, aesthetics and functionality.
You won't need a professional gardener to mimic any of these styles so, if you feel inspired, why not make a garden revamp your project for the weekend?
As long as you can enjoy some good food in it.
With some basic landscaping and a terrace for al fresco dining.
To make a tiny courtyard a super small garden.
Why not keep things pared back and pale?
Can be quite a tricky task to get right but we love this way of segregating areas!
And the size of your small garden will be easily forgotten.
Furniture, somewhere to cook and neatly mowed grass are a winning combination in any dimensions!
What about a superb annex and a simple lawn?
Even if you haven't got space for anything else!
And some pretty trees make this small garden hugely stylish.
With an intriguing shed or outbuilding and nobody will be measuring your square metres then!
Which will make it seem bigger.
But it can be private and pretty with high-quality fencing and well-maintained raised beds.
By painting your fencing, adding some topiary and funky cushions.
Turn a small garden into a one-stop grilling station!
In a small space, focus on what you definitely need and plan everything around it. If it's an annex, locate it at the bottom of the garden and hide it with plants.
Even in smaller proportions! A tall fence, lovely lawn and some border plants are all you need to create a petite yet stunning space.
