Saving a Manchester Family's Home

In a bid to get on the property ladder, we feel sure that lots of people are buying homes that need extensive remodelling to make them liveable. Today's project is the perfect example of that.
With an outdated bathroom, stripped out spaces and a creepy loft to contend with, the architects in charge had a challenge on their hands. Fortunately, as you'll soon see, they rose to it wonderfully and created a dream family home!
Good grief! It'll take more than a bottle of bleach to remove this image from our brains.
What a dire, depressing and horribly outdated bathroom this is. Small in size and just hideous in 'style', we can't waste time searching for positives here.
Well, while the former incarnation looked awful and made us imagine a weird, damp smell, this space is lovely! We love the combination of white wall tiles, patterned floor and a splash of colour on the side of the bath.
This is a fun, usable and pretty space that any family would enjoy spending time in and all those mirrored doors? What an great touch.
Let's be honest: it might have been worse to have to contend with old wallpaper and paint,so perhaps a totally blank canvas is no bad thing?
A number of rooms, including the kitchen, were left in a similar state but when you see how they were transformed, you'll be amazed!
Wow! How utterly amazing is this kid's bedroom? We love the leopard-print rug, clashing patterns and the floating wall divide that leaves the wardrobe hidden behind the bed.
The simple stripped floorboards look great, lending themselves to supporting some of the more funky additions in the space. Fun, fresh and pretty, we are in love with this room!
Attic spaces can be more than a little dark and creepy and this one is no exception.
While it certainly offers a great amount of potential extra space in a busy household, something drastic needs to be done before it can be used, especially by children. Scaredy cats? Us?
This might be the most perfect way to cheer up a spooky attic! By adding in plenty of Velux windows, the room has brightened up exponentially, becoming the ideal location for a play and study room for little ones.
We love the built-in wall shelves that really make the most of a tricky patch of space, whilst the simple, unfussy décor looks great. What an amazing family home revamp!
