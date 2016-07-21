19 interior design lies you've always believed!

We're not sure how 'rules' are born but when it comes to home design, some of the myths and fibs out there are just shocking. So much so that they might even be stopping you from trying out some seriously stylish ideas.
Well, we aren't going to sit on our designer sofas and let that slide any longer so compiled a list of some of the silliest interior design rules that we've heard. Be prepared to feel the urge to hit the DIY shop and reeducate your decorator!
Don't drown out a hallway with a statement light—Rubbish, it's the perfect place for a chandelier!
Small rooms need to be white—No they don't, they can be funky!
A tiny room needs small furniture in it—Go as large as you like and make furniture a feature!
You must follow all the rules in every room—Make up your own!
Dark colours make rooms feel smaller—Not always, they can actually look super stylish!
Ceilings should be pale to make the room feel taller—You wouldn't paint a stunning wooden ceiling, so this is hogwash!
Don't mix patterns—This is nonsense. Pattern clashing is super trendy at the moment!
Have just one focal point in a room—Why? If you have great taste, have lots of awesome focal points to look at!
Stick to one style throughout your home—Nope. Eclectic styling is some of the most daring and fun!
Your sofa is the most important thing in your living room—It's handy but not vital. What if you have a staggering coffee table in mind?
You can't ever paint vintage furniture—Oh yes you can, it's called shabby chic and it's fabulous!
Dining chairs all have to match—Who said that? We love the mix and match approach!
Kid's art belongs on the fridge—Get it framed and on the wall. What a way to celebrate your budding Picasso!
All white rooms are uninviting—Actually, they look warm, crisp and welcoming!
Don't go overboard with area rugs—Have as many as you like! Layer them up for even more funky aesthetics.
Every room needs a colour pop—Noooo! If you like things monochrome and classic, feel free to avoid an extra statement colour
It's function first in the bathroom—Every room should be seen as an opportunity to flex your creativity!
Home offices should be minimalist to maintain focus—If you work well surrounded by inspiration, colour and fun, include it all!
All kitchens must have an island—Well, sometimes there isn't room and what if you prefer a dining table? No man is an island and your kitchen doesn't have to have one!
For more myth busting, take a look at this Ideabook: Dark Colours In Small Rooms Really Can Work.