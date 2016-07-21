Your browser is out-of-date.

19 interior design lies you've always believed!

Décoration appartement à Marseille, Emmanuelle Diebold Emmanuelle Diebold Eclectic style living room
We're not sure how 'rules' are born but when it comes to home design, some of the myths and fibs out there are just shocking. So much so that they might even be stopping you from trying out some seriously stylish ideas.

Well, we aren't going to sit on our designer sofas and let that slide any longer so compiled a list of some of the silliest interior design rules that we've heard. Be prepared to feel the urge to hit the DIY shop and reeducate  your decorator!

1. Don't drown out a hallway with a statement light—Rubbish, it's the perfect place for a chandelier!

woonhuis Malden, halma-architecten halma-architecten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
halma-architecten

2. Small rooms need to be white—No they don't, they can be funky!

Small room Madame Ant Minimalist walls & floors
Madame Ant

Small room

3. A tiny room needs small furniture in it—Go as large as you like and make furniture a feature!

Leighton Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Leighton Bed

4. You must follow all the rules in every room—Make up your own!

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

5. Dark colours make rooms feel smaller—Not always, they can actually look super stylish!

Luxury Bathroom Studio Hooton Modern bathroom
Studio Hooton

Luxury Bathroom

6. Ceilings should be pale to make the room feel taller—You wouldn't paint a stunning wooden ceiling, so this is hogwash!

U:BA house, Comoglio Architetti Comoglio Architetti Living room
Comoglio Architetti

U:BA house

7. Don't mix patterns—This is nonsense. Pattern clashing is super trendy at the moment!

Chequers Road, Pride Road Pride Road
Pride Road

Chequers Road

8. Have just one focal point in a room—Why? If you have great taste, have lots of awesome focal points to look at!

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

9. Stick to one style throughout your home—Nope. Eclectic styling is some of the most daring and fun!

Décoration appartement à Marseille, Emmanuelle Diebold Emmanuelle Diebold Eclectic style living room
Emmanuelle Diebold

10. Your sofa is the most important thing in your living room—It's handy but not vital. What if you have a staggering coffee table in mind?

Tufty Time Sofa by B&B Italia Campbell Watson Living roomSofas & armchairs
Campbell Watson

Tufty Time Sofa by B&B Italia

11. You can't ever paint vintage furniture—Oh yes you can, it's called shabby chic and it's fabulous!

Edwardian Old Violet Dressing Table, The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture BedroomDressing tables
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Edwardian Old Violet Dressing Table

12. Dining chairs all have to match—Who said that? We love the mix and match approach!

Коллекция антикварных стульев «Новое ретро» , New Retro New Retro Living roomStools & chairs Wood
New Retro

13. Kid's art belongs on the fridge—Get it framed and on the wall. What a way to celebrate your budding Picasso!

Framed Mexican embroidery pictures Montes & Clark ArtworkPictures & paintings
Montes &amp; Clark

Framed Mexican embroidery pictures

14. All white rooms are uninviting—Actually, they look warm, crisp and welcoming!

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

15. Don't go overboard with area rugs—Have as many as you like! Layer them up for even more funky aesthetics.

WovenGround Ambition round rug WovenGround Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
WovenGround

WovenGround Ambition round rug

16. Every room needs a colour pop—Noooo! If you like things monochrome and classic, feel free to avoid an extra statement colour

Devon&Devon Bath Couture 5 Devon&Devon UK Classic style bathroom
Devon&amp;Devon UK

Devon&Devon Bath Couture 5

17. It's function first in the bathroom—Every room should be seen as an opportunity to flex your creativity!

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

18. Home offices should be minimalist to maintain focus—If you work well surrounded by inspiration, colour and fun, include it all!

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern study/office
Korbo

Inspiration

19. All kitchens must have an island—Well, sometimes there isn't room and what if you prefer a dining table? No man is an island and your kitchen doesn't have to have one!

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

The Original British Standard Kitchen

For more myth busting, take a look at this Ideabook: Dark Colours In Small Rooms Really Can Work.

​10 approved ways to improve your small home
Does your home's décor disprove any of these myths?

