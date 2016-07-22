Your browser is out-of-date.

13 family-focused shortcuts to a great home

press profile homify press profile homify
Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style nursery/kids room
Buying and decorating a home with a growing family in mind can be a challenge. It's also worth keeping in mind that if you know you aren't going to be keen on extensive home improvement in the future, it pays to do it right at the start. 

From making sure that your house is big enough through to giving everyone access to their own space, we have some great ideas for any of you trying to create a functional family home. Just call us your handy interior design team!

1. Buy a house that can accommodate you all! Look for a home that has scope for development, such as a tall loft space

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Make functional rooms super fun so kids don't mind using them regularly. Opt for materials that are easy to clean!

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bathroom
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

3. Make kid's bedrooms personal to them so they feel like a haven. Ask your little ones to help choose a decorating style

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style nursery/kids room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

4. Have different areas within a conservatory so everyone can be in the same space whilst doing different things, such as watching television or reading

Conservatory 2 Stange Kraft Ltd Classic style conservatory
Stange Kraft Ltd

Conservatory 2

Stange Kraft Ltd
Stange Kraft Ltd
Stange Kraft Ltd

5. Have an adults-only bathroom for some quiet relaxation at the end of a long day. An en suite is perfect

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist bathroom
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

Stormy Castle

LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS
LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS

6. Make dinner time a little more fun with a proper family dining table and bench seating. Make eating together a real ritual that you all enjoy

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Have a bed big enough for a full family snuggle in the master bedroom. You never know when little ones will want to sleep with you

Basement Bedroom Gullaksen Architects Scandinavian style bedroom
Gullaksen Architects

Basement Bedroom

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

8. Make your family-friendly kitchen a haven of healthy snacks by leaving fruit in reachable spots

KITCHEN - DINING ROOM IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern dining room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

KITCHEN—DINING ROOM

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

9. Treat the petrolhead of the family to their own space with a garage. Just let them know that their mess needs to stay outside!

6m x 6m Wooden double garage Regency Timber Buildings LTD Classic style garage/shed
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

6m x 6m Wooden double garage

Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

10. All family-friendly living rooms need a big comfortable sofa that everybody can squeeze onto

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Encourage your kids to love the outdoors by making the garden their play area

Belton Climbing Frame Climbing Frames UK GardenSwings & play sets
Climbing Frames UK

Belton Climbing Frame

Climbing Frames UK
Climbing Frames UK
Climbing Frames UK

12. When kids get bigger and you need more space in your home, look to your loft to see if a conversion could provide the extra space you need

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Cosy attic room.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

13. Make a home office work for everyone with multiple stations for homework and business

homify Minimalist study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fabulous Family Home Plans.

The British Home Where Life's a Beach
How has your home accommodated a growing family?

homify - modify your home

4.5

