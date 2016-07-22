A Low Highlands Home Smiles Again

Sometimes we stop and think about how mean we are about before pictures and wonder if we're being too harsh. But, then another influx arrives and we are lost for (polite) words.
We're always so relieved to discover that people are taking sad, neglected homes and turning them into shining examples of what home design can be. However, we find it difficult to ignore the awful state that some rooms have previously been left in.
Today's home improvement project certainly isn't the most horrific we've ever seen but the results are spectacular, so let's take a look!
This home is by no means awful but there are some touches that make it look a little more dull and drab than it needs to.
Dirty render isn't helping matters and the whole home looks as though it could do with a good scrub and a refresh, which is exactly what happened!
A brighter render, modern windows and some amazing wood cladding have all come together to totally transform and update the façade of this home. We love the impact it's had.
Suddenly it looks modern, spacious and sleek, which is a great introduction to the newly spruced interior. Also, a special mention to the windows team, who did a great job of upgrading the glazing without disrupting the rest of the house.
When you have a waterside location and a stunning view, it takes a special kind of neglected and uninspiring décor to overshadow them.
Unfortunately, that's what happened in this tragic living room, which time has apparently forgotten. Drab doesn't come close and that patterned ceiling and oversized fire are atrocious.
This now looks like a room that should actually be found in a waterside home. So modern, chic and warm, it looks totally unrecognisable from what it was before, thanks to the plentiful use of natural wood.
Updated French doors have also worked wonders and the new inset fireplace is astounding!
We know that hallways aren't ever going to be the most exciting part of a home but this one takes the prize for being dull and boring, don't you think?
The wooden banister is the wrong colour and there appears to be no storage at all.
Now, this is what we're talking about! A lighter tone of wood, with extensive built-in shelving, looks great and offers new levels of functionality.
Furthermore, those new shelves offer far more scope for displaying fun items that will further liven up the space. After all, it is the entrance hall and you only get one chance to make a first impression!
