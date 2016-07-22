Your browser is out-of-date.

A Low Highlands Home Smiles Again

press profile homify
Refurbishment in Ullapool, Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Sometimes we stop and think about how mean we are about before pictures and wonder if we're being too harsh. But, then another influx arrives and we are lost for (polite) words.

We're always so relieved to discover that people are taking sad, neglected homes and turning them into shining examples of what home design can be. However, we find it difficult to ignore the awful state that some rooms have previously been left in.

Today's home improvement project certainly isn't the most horrific we've ever seen but the results are spectacular, so let's take a look!

Before: Plenty of potential

Existing exterior Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

Existing exterior

Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

This home is by no means awful but there are some touches that make it look a little more dull and drab than it needs to.

Dirty render isn't helping matters and the whole home looks as though it could do with a good scrub and a refresh, which is exactly what happened!

After: Fabulous facelift

Exterior at completion. Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

Exterior at completion.

Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

A brighter render, modern windows and some amazing wood cladding have all come together to totally transform and update the façade of this home. We love the impact it's had.

Suddenly it looks modern, spacious and sleek, which is a great introduction to the newly spruced interior. Also, a special mention to the windows team, who did a great job of upgrading the glazing without disrupting the rest of the house.

Before: Even the view can't save it

Existing Livingroom Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

Existing Livingroom

Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

When you have a waterside location and a stunning view, it takes a special kind of neglected and uninspiring décor to overshadow them.

Unfortunately, that's what happened in this tragic living room, which time has apparently forgotten. Drab doesn't come close and that patterned ceiling and oversized fire are atrocious.

After: Praise be!

Livingroom & stove. Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

Livingroom & stove.

Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

This now looks like a room that should actually be found in a waterside home. So modern, chic and warm, it looks totally unrecognisable from what it was before, thanks to the plentiful use of natural wood.

Updated French doors have also worked wonders and the new inset fireplace is astounding! 

Before: Hallway of horrors

Existing stairwell. Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

Existing stairwell.

Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

We know that hallways aren't ever going to be the most exciting part of a home but this one takes the prize for being dull and boring, don't you think?

The wooden banister is the wrong colour and there appears to be no storage at all.

After: Storage heaven

Study & oak shelves built into former carport. Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

Study & oak shelves built into former carport.

Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects
Matheson Mackenzie Ross Architects

Now, this is what we're talking about! A lighter tone of wood, with extensive built-in shelving, looks great and offers new levels of functionality.

Furthermore, those new shelves offer far more scope for displaying fun items that will further liven up the space. After all, it is the entrance hall and you only get one chance to make a first impression!

For more transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Family Home Modernisation Sensation.

13 family-focused shortcuts to a great home
Do you have an old-fashioned interior in need of a revamp?

