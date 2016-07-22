25 small home decorating disasters you MUST avoid!

Here's the deal: we're going to let you in on some of the secrets that interior designers don't want you to know. All we want in return is for as many as you as possible to avoid making these critical faux pas in your own small home.
From not choosing an ill-sized sofa through to the wall colours you should be avoiding and indoor plants you definitely shouldn't, we have it all for you.
Come and take a look and then bask in the glory of your error-free little home!
They take up too much room!
Instead, separate different areas and make it feel larger.
Mount your curtain pole as high as possible, thus making the room appear taller.
Too big or too small will always look odd so pick things that truly fit the space.
Embrace them and use them well.
This will look patchy and disjointed so keep long spaces all one colour.
They'll drown the space.
Don't include things for the sake of aesthetics as they'll only create clutter.
You could be missing a mezzanine opportunity!
Try partitions that can be moved instead.
Natural light will have a big positive impact on a small space and its perceived size.
Keep rooms that transition between each other the same colour.
You can use amazing accent materials!
Especially if you have a lot of belongings to house.
Clutter will grow at a rate that you won't believe!
This will free up space in others.
It will help keep things feeling much more spacious in a small home.
As long as you like it, who cares?
They make rooms look so much bigger!
Be bold and brave with your material choices.
Accepting the size of your house will lead to better decisions.
They will lift any room and make it feel fresher.
Your pets will need somewhere they feel safe, so it's certainly not wasted space.
You can hide plenty of storage in there!
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Helpful Ideas You Can Use In Your Own Little Bathroom.