25 small home decorating disasters you MUST avoid!

Modern White & Dark Elm Kitchen, Silestone Worktops & Gold Splashbacks, Meridien Interiors Ltd Meridien Interiors Ltd Modern kitchen
Here's the deal: we're going to let you in on some of the secrets that interior designers don't want you to know. All we want in return is for as many as you as possible to avoid making these critical faux pas in your own small home.

From not choosing an ill-sized sofa through to the wall colours you should be avoiding and indoor plants you definitely shouldn't, we have it all for you. 

Come and take a look and then bask in the glory of your error-free little home!

1. Don't have top cupboards in a small kitchen

homify Country style kitchen
homify
homify

They take up too much room!

2. Try not to treat a studio flat as one room

Altbau Sanierung, Design Design Eclectic style kitchen
Design
Design

Instead, separate different areas and make it feel larger.

3. Don't hang your curtains too low

Design Schiebegardinen | Schiebevorhänge | textile Raumtrenner, Bilderwelten Bilderwelten Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Bilderwelten
Bilderwelten

Mount your curtain pole as high as possible, thus making the room appear taller.

4. Don't choose ill-sized furniture

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Too big or too small will always look odd so pick things that truly fit the space.

5. Don't be afraid of patterns

GP&J Bakers wallpaper homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
homify
homify

Embrace them and use them well.

6. Don't try lots of different coloured walls

homify Modern houses
homify
homify

This will look patchy and disjointed so keep long spaces all one colour.

7. Avoid putting large items of furniture in the middle of any room

The Kingston Four Poster Bed, TurnPost TurnPost BedroomBeds & headboards
TurnPost
TurnPost

They'll drown the space.

8. Only add things you really need when accessorising

1950s Jungle Kin Chair DUNCOMBE OXLEYS BedroomSofas & chaise longue
DUNCOMBE OXLEYS
DUNCOMBE OXLEYS

Don't include things for the sake of aesthetics as they'll only create clutter.

9. Don't neglect to consider the height of your home

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify
homify

You could be missing a mezzanine opportunity!

10. Don't add lots of walls to a small home

Sommerraum am Wasser, ZappeArchitekten ZappeArchitekten Bedroom
ZappeArchitekten
ZappeArchitekten

Try partitions that can be moved instead.

11. Don't ever underestimate natural light

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vipp
Vipp

Natural light will have a big positive impact on a small space and its perceived size.

12. Try not to interrupt visual flow

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern living room
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

Keep rooms that transition between each other the same colour.

13. Don't assume everything has to be white in a small home

Loft ZURITA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist kitchen
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

You can use amazing accent materials!

14. Don't leave any space unused

shelfbar floating shelves - bespoke corner bookcase shelfbar HouseholdStorage
shelfbar
shelfbar

Especially if you have a lot of belongings to house.

15. Cool it with the collecting and hoarding

A Luminom base with a Cool Blue Mini Desk Globe Bellerby and Co Globemakers HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Bellerby and Co Globemakers
Bellerby and Co Globemakers

Clutter will grow at a rate that you won't believe!

16. Don't worry about adding extra functionality to small rooms

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

This will free up space in others.

17. Never scrimp on storage

Internal Storage Meridien Interiors Ltd Modern kitchen
Meridien Interiors Ltd
Meridien Interiors Ltd

It will help keep things feeling much more spacious in a small home.

18. Don't be shy about getting creative with your display techniques

Le contemporain épouse l'ancien, mllm mllm Eclectic style kitchen
mllm
mllm

As long as you like it, who cares?

19. Don't underestimate large mirrors

Otty mirror Mirrors by Ottilie Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Mirrors by Ottilie
Mirrors by Ottilie

They make rooms look so much bigger!

20. You don't have to play it safe with your textiles

DISCO | PILLOW Studio Lisa Bengtsson HouseholdTextiles
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

Be bold and brave with your material choices.

21. Don't try to kid yourself that your home is larger than it is

Apartment renovation, GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI
GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI

Accepting the size of your house will lead to better decisions.

22. Don't think that fresh flowers are a luxury or will take up unnecessary space

Large cream/pink Peony stem Dust HouseholdPlants & accessories Pink
Dust
Dust

They will lift any room and make it feel fresher.

23. Don't forget to make space for your furry friends

Katzenhöhle und Katzenkorb in einem, katzenkugel katzenkugel HouseholdPet accessories
katzenkugel
katzenkugel

Your pets will need somewhere they feel safe, so it's certainly not wasted space.

24. Don't forget what an untapped resource your hallway is

Under Stairs Storage, buss buss Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
buss
buss

You can hide plenty of storage in there!

25. Don't ignore what a great space-creating resource your garage is

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage Garageflex Classic style garage/shed White garage storage,wall storage,bike storage,golf,bikes,cycling,workbench,resin floor,garage floor,flooring,garage,garageflex
Garageflex

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Helpful Ideas You Can Use In Your Own Little Bathroom.

10 totally adorable cosy little kitchens
Has your home suffered any of these mistakes?

