An Australian Rainforest Retreat

The Yarra Valley is a region just a two hour drive from the centre of the hustle and bustle that is Melbourne, Australia's second largest city. This pocket of the Australian state of Victoria, is world renowned for its wineries, exceptional food, natural beauty, friendly hospitality and luxurious, boutique accommodation. One such option is the Woodlands Rainforest Retreat, an award winning accommodation set in the spectacular rainforest of the Black Spur, on the edge of the Yarra Valley. This hidden retreat is one of Australia's leading boutique resorts, and is the ultimate getaway for couples. Offering four architecturally designed bungalows, set amongst a natural rainforest, the retreat combines genuine privacy with indulgent luxury, nestled into one of the prettiest rainforests in the world. Come with us on a guided tour of Woodlands Rainforest Retreat to see one of the hidden gems of rural Australia, just a short drive from a major city.