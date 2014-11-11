An Australian Rainforest Retreat

The Yarra Valley is a region just a two hour drive from the centre of the hustle and bustle that is Melbourne, Australia's second largest city. This pocket of the Australian state of Victoria, is world renowned for its wineries, exceptional food, natural beauty, friendly hospitality and luxurious, boutique accommodation. One such option is the Woodlands Rainforest Retreat, an award winning accommodation set in the spectacular rainforest of the Black Spur, on the edge of the Yarra Valley. This hidden retreat is one of Australia's leading boutique resorts, and is the ultimate getaway for couples. Offering four architecturally designed bungalows, set amongst a natural rainforest, the retreat combines genuine privacy with indulgent luxury, nestled into one of the prettiest rainforests in the world. Come with us on a guided tour of Woodlands Rainforest Retreat to see one of the hidden gems of rural Australia, just a short drive from a major city.
Across the 40 acres of native forest, lies the four perfectly spaced bungalows, offering the utmost privacy for guests, to make them feel a million miles from civilisation. The secluded bungalows overlook the luscious fern gullies and private lake, whilst native fauna such as parrots, platypus, kookaburras and wallabies roam free in the surrounding scrub.
With each bungalow completely separated from the next, you would be forgiven for thinking you are a world away from anyone. The bungalows each feature a large elevated deck, bringing you that little bit closer to the chirping native birds of the canopy. Large doors open out onto the deck, allowing the sounds of the rainforest to filter throughout the bungalow.
The Yarra Valley is famous for its wines, with over 70 wineries in the region, due to its diverse soils, temperate weather, and wineries passed down through generations, holding on to time tested knowledge. With quality wine comes quality food, and the region boasts some of the countries best chefs, with multiple hatted masters of their trade setting up in the region, and taking full advantage of the bountiful local produce. The slow food movement is big here, preserving age old traditions of growing, harvesting and preparation of produce and livestock, celebrating local culinery traditions to create food made with passion and quality in mind.
Looking towards the rear of the split-level bungalow from the raised bedroom, we get an honest feel of the open design of the structure. Keeping the walled surfaces at a minimum, it is possible not to disturb the view provided by nature. All bungalows come with a king sized bed, and glass walled spa rooms, complete with therapeutic spa bath; the epitome of a romantic weekend getaway with your other half. The spas have been sunk into heated floorboards for total comfort, and sit by the bi-fold glass wall that opens onto the deck, as shown above. A completely natural colour tone of timbers, brown brick and yellow, ensures the deserving attention is paid to the natural canvas of the surrounding forest.
An open fire warms the bungalow on those cold winter nights, with the Victorian Alps only 50 miles away. The ideal winter getaway, the retreat offers warm bungalows with the fire warming our bodies, and the delicious food and wine of the area warming our souls. You could say the bungalows themselves are also a form of local produce, crafted from local materials, such as polished mountain ash floorboards, myrtle beech benches and yellow stringy bark exterior cladding. It is from this, that the bungalows perfectly morph with the dense bush surroundings. Whether it is a hard day spent exploring wineries, indulging at hatted restaurants, visiting local farmers markets, walking, or even cross country skiing, Woodlands Rainforest Retreat is the ultimate lovers getaway, offering enough activities for those who like to stay busy, and enough romance for those who like prefer to stay close.