A Seriously Swanky British Extension

Today is a slightly unusual project in that the entire extension is not a new addition but, rather, the custom doors, windows and trims are what have transformed it. We can't help but think that this will inspire those of you with existing extensions that might need a freshen up. So, if you didn't know what you could do, this is the article for you!
Using a swathe of aluminium in the form of bi-folding doors, custom cladding and windows, the glazing experts were able to complete this extension in line with creating a smooth transition into the garden, from every conceivable angle.
We think you'll agree that this is a job well done and love the effect!
The house has some fabulous angles, which meant that a bog standard flat-roof extension was never going cut it. Having said that, who could have predicted that what would be built would be dressed with aluminium for a really standout look?
Jutting into the garden, this modern addition takes nothing away from the fabulous surroundings and manages to adeptly set itself apart thanks to the fresh and custom cladding.
With the expansive bi-folding doors released to their full potential, you can see what a gorgeous and easy connection this extension offers between both indoor and outdoor spaces. Opening up onto a decked path, the living room/kitchen extension is just a stone's throw from the garden, which keeps the space feeling cool and fresh.
The aluminium looks even more beautiful up close, as you can see what an interesting and subtle colour it is. Much less harsh than black and far more elegant than white plastic, it's a cut above!
Everything about this home design reeks of class, sophistication and easy elegance. From the use of aluminium for the windows, doors and cladding, through to the interior decorating.
Seriously, would you look at these incredible sofas? Combining a love of retro furniture with a starkly modern build is never easy, but these owners have made it look like child's play, The result in not only a cohesive and relaxing space, but one that's truly covetable.
What we really like about this extension is that nothing has been thoughtlessly added or used, and the relative simplicity of the space remains at the forefront of the build.
White walls are the perfect neutral backdrop for retro furniture, while the aluminium accents add a softness to the necessary glazing frameworks. Cool, fresh, calm, and all with spacious grace and multifunctional practicality, we really do love what has been done!
