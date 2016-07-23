Sloppy Mud Pit Becomes Garden Hit

Saying won't believe the transformation we're about to show you would be a dramatic understatement. We know we've brought you some fairly impressive garden restoration projects before, but this one truly takes the biscuit for the most altered. Moreover, the end result is genuinely stunning.

From a sloppy mud pit, a quintessential country garden that many of us can only dream of has risen. Let's take a look and see if you might be inspired to sort out your own outdoor space!