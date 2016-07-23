Your browser is out-of-date.

17 borderline genius tricks to speed clean your home

press profile homify
Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Hate cleaning but want a fresh feeling home? Don't we all. That's why we've taken the time to compile some super quick and easy cleaning techniques that will see you enjoying a dazzling home in no time.

From freshening up your sofas to cleaning your kitchen to perfection, read on and see how easy it can all be!

1. Vinyl wrap your fridge shelves to keep them clean

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

You can simply peel dirty wrap off and replace whenever you like!

2. Spray shower cleaner on your screen each time you finish bathing

Feature Showers and Steam Showers, Nordic Saunas and Steam Nordic Saunas and Steam Modern bathroom
Nordic Saunas and Steam

Feature Showers and Steam Showers

Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam
Nordic Saunas and Steam

It'll prevent water stains building up.

3. Make sure everyone is tuned into a 'tidy as you go' mindset

Little LEIVARS, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style nursery/kids room
LEIVARS

Little LEIVARS

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Yup, even the kids!

4. Did you know you can get anti-bacterial doormats?

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doorsDoors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

Well, you can and they make a huge difference to your home.

5. Microwave a bowl filled with water and lemon

Urban Theme high gloss white kitchen Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Urban Myth

Urban Theme high gloss white kitchen

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

To free up stubborn grime and leave your appliance smelling super fresh.

6. Hang a plastic bag from a cabinet handle while you cook

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

Then you can put food waste in as you go, which you can then easily transfer to relevant recycling bins.

7. Tumble dryer sheets are great for cleaning blinds or shutters

Shutters Appeal Home Shading Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
Appeal Home Shading

Shutters

Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading

They attract dust through static electricity.

8. Have a cat? Want an easier life?

Design Kratzmöbel, cat-on cat-on Living roomLighting Wood
cat-on

cat-on
cat-on
cat-on

Then be sure to invest in a self-cleaning litter tray. You'll thank us for this one!

9. Don't have time for a proper clean?

Home Staging Como Vender una Vivienda Eficazmente, Markham Stagers Markham Stagers Minimalist living room White
Markham Stagers

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

Light some scented candles that have a fresh and crisp aroma and they'll cut through any stale smells.

10. Wipe your bathroom taps and shower head with a vinegar soaked cloth

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do this once a week to prevent limescale build up.

11. Invest in some dust mite covers

Najaarscollectie Bedtextiel , Koninklijke Auping b.v. Koninklijke Auping b.v. BedroomTextiles
Koninklijke Auping b.v.

Koninklijke Auping b.v.
Koninklijke Auping b.v.
Koninklijke Auping b.v.

They go under your regular pillow cases and help keep your pillows fresh as a daisy!

12. Freshen your mattress

Roman House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Roman House

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Sprinkle baking soda over it, wait for at least half an hour, then vacuum. You can even add a favourite essential oil afterwards.

13. Wipe down your computer

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
Biggs &amp; Quail

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash

Biggs & Quail
Biggs &amp; Quail
Biggs & Quail

At the end of each working day or computer session use a clean cloth to give your keyboard and monitor a once over. No more sticky keys!

14. Vacuum your sofa

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Do this at least once a month to get any pet hair or crumbs out. A little baking soda will also help to abolish stale smells.

15. Hose down your bike

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage Garageflex Classic style garage/shed White garage storage,wall storage,bike storage,golf,bikes,cycling,workbench,resin floor,garage floor,flooring,garage,garageflex
Garageflex

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

If you've been caught in the rain or found yourself cycling through mud, don't just store your bike in the garage as the mud will dry and be difficult to remove later.

16. Open all your windows whenever possible

Georgian Conservatory Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory
Vale Garden Houses

Georgian Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Whenever the weather allows, open all your windows to freshen up your home, blow out the cobwebs and naturally remove dust.

17. Clean your fire

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Wait until there are no warm embers, then hoover the ashes out of your fire. So much simpler than using a dustpan!

For more home cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Quick Cleaning Tips To Be Ready For Visitors In Minutes.

10 tasty kitchen wall ideas for every British home
We'd love to know which tips you plan to try!

