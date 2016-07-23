17 borderline genius tricks to speed clean your home

Hate cleaning but want a fresh feeling home? Don't we all. That's why we've taken the time to compile some super quick and easy cleaning techniques that will see you enjoying a dazzling home in no time.
From freshening up your sofas to cleaning your kitchen to perfection, read on and see how easy it can all be!
You can simply peel dirty wrap off and replace whenever you like!
It'll prevent water stains building up.
Yup, even the kids!
Well, you can and they make a huge difference to your home.
To free up stubborn grime and leave your appliance smelling super fresh.
Then you can put food waste in as you go, which you can then easily transfer to relevant recycling bins.
They attract dust through static electricity.
Then be sure to invest in a self-cleaning litter tray. You'll thank us for this one!
Light some scented candles that have a fresh and crisp aroma and they'll cut through any stale smells.
Do this once a week to prevent limescale build up.
They go under your regular pillow cases and help keep your pillows fresh as a daisy!
Sprinkle baking soda over it, wait for at least half an hour, then vacuum. You can even add a favourite essential oil afterwards.
At the end of each working day or computer session use a clean cloth to give your keyboard and monitor a once over. No more sticky keys!
Do this at least once a month to get any pet hair or crumbs out. A little baking soda will also help to abolish stale smells.
If you've been caught in the rain or found yourself cycling through mud, don't just store your bike in the garage as the mud will dry and be difficult to remove later.
Whenever the weather allows, open all your windows to freshen up your home, blow out the cobwebs and naturally remove dust.
Wait until there are no warm embers, then hoover the ashes out of your fire. So much simpler than using a dustpan!
