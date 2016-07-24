Learning 7 valuable lessons from a tiny 60m² home

If your interiors are on the smaller side of the size spectrum, you understand the difficulty of fitting a decent amount of style and functionality into a tiny space. We hear you, but we also know that there are ways of achieving this – it all comes down to combining clever thinking with smart layouts, plus creative furniture and décor pieces.
Let’s take a look at how the experts do it.
Fitting a giant sofa into a small living room might be possible, but is it practical? Will there be ample leftover space to move around and function both stylishly and comfortably?
Ensure that your furniture pieces (couches, tables, lighting, etc.) fit in with your space. And if there’s no room for that coffee table, rather replace it with a slim side table / credenza.
Open plan layouts are superb, either for small- or large interiors. But if you are faced with limited legroom, better do your best to avoid room dividers, as these gobble up space like nobody’s business.
Besides, what is more stylish and comfortable than your kitchen, living room, and dining room seamlessly flowing together?
We understand if you are proud of that vintage tea set in your kitchen. And your snow globe collection – but there is a space for everything, and that space is not always out in the open.
To avoid a cluttered look, rely on cabinets, drawers, and other compartments with doors that allow you to shut away kitchen utensils, stationery items, the mail, and any other objects that may intrude on that clean and open look you’re trying to create.
Adding some textures to your open plan layout can ensure a bit of character – after all, you don’t want a spacious interior that seems dull and drab, do you?
A plush fabric for the rug, rugged timber for the cabinetry, sleek surfaces for the table… these draw the eye to and fro, forcing us to take in the entire space and, thus, help to make it seem spacious.
A small space with inadequate lighting will not only seem smaller, it will look cluttered. And don’t think that by adding a little table lamp your job is done.
Wall sconces and ceiling downlighters take up no floor space whatsoever, so you have no excuse not to use them. In addition, nothing beats a good dose of fresh sunshine streaming in through a window / glass door, so if this is a possibility in your tiny interiors, go for it.
If you can fall asleep (and rest peacefully) in a bedroom painted hot red, more power to you. The rest of us, however, require more subtle and tranquil tones to make us feel relaxed.
Thus, go with soft neutrals (whites, creams, beiges, greys) or light hues of natural colours (blues, greens, browns) for your small bedroom to make it feel more open and inviting.
Mirrors instantly size up a room, seeing as they visually double the space that they’re brought into. In addition, transparent materials seemingly take up not space at all, as they’re the closest thing to invisible furniture / décor pieces we are ever going to get.
What do we gather from this? Use mirrors and glass surfaces in your interiors, and not only in your bathroom.