25 Modest Extensions Perfect for British Summers

Extensions don't have to be huge, contemporary structures that are unavoidable and dominate your whole garden. In fact, some of the best ones we see are wonderfully humble and subtle.

To celebrate these humble builds, we've compiled a list of twenty five suitably pretty ones that are more than ready for a little summer fun. With bi-folding doors and stunning skylights, these small extensions are ready and willing to make the most of the warmer, sunnier months. The question is, are you?