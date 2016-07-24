Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 Modest Extensions Perfect for British Summers

press profile homify press profile homify
Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Extensions don't have to be huge, contemporary structures that are unavoidable and dominate your whole garden. In fact, some of the best ones we see are wonderfully humble and subtle.

To celebrate these humble builds, we've compiled a list of twenty five suitably pretty ones that are more than ready for a little summer fun. With bi-folding doors and stunning skylights, these small extensions are ready and willing to make the most of the warmer, sunnier months. The question is, are you?

1. Wonderful in white

Orangery lounge extension homify Modern conservatory
homify

Orangery lounge extension

homify
homify
homify

2. Small but impactful

Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Modern houses
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

3. Blink and you'd miss it

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Terrace adjacent for sunbathing

Bowers Way, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Bowers Way

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

5. A cool retreat

Rural extension, Dorset, UK, Southpoint Southpoint Modern living room
Southpoint

Rural extension, Dorset, UK

Southpoint
Southpoint
Southpoint

6. Perfect for parties!

Zinc Extension, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses
Urban Creatures : Architects

Zinc Extension

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. All the sun, none of the heat

Wandsworth Extension, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Wandsworth Extension

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

8. Skylights for sunny afternoons

Marlborough Road - Extension to Single Room Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect Modern living room
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect

Marlborough Road—Extension to Single Room

Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect

9. Natural and welcoming

Kitchen Extension, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd

Kitchen Extension

Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

10. Gorgeous with grey accents

New garden room Hetreed Ross Architects Modern garden
Hetreed Ross Architects

New garden room

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

11. A total sun trap

http://www.design-cubed.co.uk/projects/ Designcubed Modern kitchen
Designcubed

http://www.design-cubed.co.uk/projects/

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

12. Garden-facing to admire your handiwork

House in Winchester, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern garden
LA Hally Architect

House in Winchester

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

13. Glazed to perfection

inside/outside homify Minimalist windows & doors london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors
homify

inside/outside

homify
homify
homify

14. Modular and modest!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Making great use of the space

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19, TOTUS TOTUS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
TOTUS

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

16. Al fresco dining is a stone's throw away

Rear extension GK Architects Ltd Sliding doors
GK Architects Ltd

Rear extension

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

17. White and wood always look good!

House extension, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses
Urban Creatures : Architects

House extension

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

18. A splash of colour looks super summery

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern dining room
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

19. A balcony for summer basking

Rear Elevation - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Rear Elevation—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

20. Adjoining a spectacular patio

​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof homify Modern houses
homify

​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof

homify
homify
homify

21. Perfect, whatever the weather!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Underground but overly cool

JJ House , Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern houses
Space Group Architects

JJ House

Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects

23. Opened up to let the garden in

light cube homify Minimalist walls & floors london,extension,architecture,glass,kitchen,concrete
homify

light cube

homify
homify
homify

24. Secluded little spot!

Side extension build in timber frame Affleck Property Services Modern houses
Affleck Property Services

Side extension build in timber frame

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

25. Heritage from the outside, super light on the inside

Rear Elelvation Mustard Architects Industrial style houses
Mustard Architects

Rear Elelvation

Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Better Than Your Average Home Extension.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Simple Outdoor Space Ideas to Small Bedroom Mistakes
Which of these extensions would work with your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks