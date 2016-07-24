Yorkshire Farmhouse Flop Rescue

Found in the rural location of Flockton, today's project is an exhibition of all things beautiful, imaginative and surrounding sympathetic.
With an architect's brief in place to reuse, reimagine and extend an existing farm building, the results are spectacular, both inside and out, standing testament to all that's possible when you use a gentle and harmonious approach.
If you're ready to be astounded in the countryside, come with us. Oh, and don't forget your wellies!
You hear the words 'rural farmhouse' and you naturally assume you're about to see something pretty cute, right?
Well, in this case it's a disappointment, we're afraid, as this is far from an idyllic, picture perfect cottage. With naff glazing and an uninspiring façade, this is less of a country retreat and more of a rural letdown!
Wow! Now, this is what a farmhouse should look like. We're obsessed with this fabulous extension, which perfectly blends modern building techniques with some heritage styling. It makes everything come together as one cohesive home.
The timber-framed windows look perfect and the washed out bricks are exactly what was needed to give even this new addition an old world feel.
What a view over the rolling fields of Flockton! You can totally understand why the original house was extended in this direction now, can't you? And just look at the amazing extras that have been given attention, such as that curved section of decking that leads to perfectly manicured grass, which would make gardening a doddle.
When a home looks this good, you can get away with a super simple garden. However, couple it with a view like this one and you have a winning formula!
Just imagine how shocked you would have been if the interior didn't live up to the newly transformed exterior. That would have really killed the mood, but there was never any chance of that happening here, as everything has been meticulously thought out and executed to the highest standards.
This semi open plan kitchen and dining room is magnificent. Kept simple with plain walls and the occasional exposed section of bricks, the rustic nature of the building is emphasised at every turn. It's also a real treat to see a farmhouse dining table, tipping its hat to the property's heritage.
Would you just look at how much attention has been given to this home? Even the smaller rooms have been finished with care, attention and, most importantly, love. Love for the property itself and what it would become after the transformation process.
Simple décor, regular reminders of the age of the farmhouse and a tangible respect for traditional styling all make this an absolutely showstopping restoration!
