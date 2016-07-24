Yorkshire Farmhouse Flop Rescue

Found in the rural location of Flockton, today's project is an exhibition of all things beautiful, imaginative and surrounding sympathetic.

With an architect's brief in place to reuse, reimagine and extend an existing farm building, the results are spectacular, both inside and out, standing testament to all that's possible when you use a gentle and harmonious approach.

If you're ready to be astounded in the countryside, come with us. Oh, and don't forget your wellies!