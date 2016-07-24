The Life-Changing Manchester Bungalow

We love a home renovation project that has a bit of a back story. So when we discovered that this stupendously stylish former bungalow had been adapted in order to accommodate a wheelchair-bound resident, we loved it all the more.
Having been extended upwards and to the side in order to gain a second floor and space for an elevator, this is not your average bungalow. In fact, we rather think the design team responsible for this home must be pretty pleased with themselves, as it's a monument to modern architecture!
Fancy taking a closer look? Then join us for a look around…
The first time we saw this picture we had to stop and take a few moments to appreciate everything that's going on. We think you'll agree it wouldn't be an exaggeration to call this a mind-blowing house.
The proportions, symmetry and outdoor lighting are all magnificent and that deep-set balcony is phenomenal. We can't wait to get up into the bedroom to take a closer look at that!
As equally awe-inspiring as the rear, the front façade looks like no other bungalow that we've ever seen.
Staunch, a little dramatic and very modern, it somehow also manages to retain a warm and homely feel about it. It's great to see that every surface has been expertly lit, to ensure the full effect of the build come day or night.
With one resident being in a wheelchair, ease of access around all spaces was key and you can see how much that was taken into account. One look at this perfect open plan kitchen area shows that making life easier was a key part of the design brief.
By keeping the worktop to one side of the area, there's a vast amount of free and open space. Plus, we can't ignore that delightful view out into the garden, which seemingly comes inside thanks to the pale green walls.
You'd never struggle to get to sleep in a space as idyllic as this, would you? Natural wood flooring with white walls offers a classic and comforting combination, while the influx of glazing naturally lights and lifts the space.
Wide areas have again been created for total ease of movement, but they also give way to a sleepy and calming vibe. Perfect for a master bedroom suite!
Ah, at last… that balcony! Surely anyone would be delighted to have such a fabulous addition to their home. However, what we really love is that all the residents have been considered before installing it. With non-slip decking on the floor, it's a safe spot for wheelchair users and, thanks to a glass safety rail, the view will never be impaired.
Offering a sheltered slice of the outside world, we really love this addition, which has tipped the project over from being just a gorgeous bungalow transformation into a spectacular build in its own right.
