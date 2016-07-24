The Life-Changing Manchester Bungalow

We love a home renovation project that has a bit of a back story. So when we discovered that this stupendously stylish former bungalow had been adapted in order to accommodate a wheelchair-bound resident, we loved it all the more.

Having been extended upwards and to the side in order to gain a second floor and space for an elevator, this is not your average bungalow. In fact, we rather think the design team responsible for this home must be pretty pleased with themselves, as it's a monument to modern architecture!

Fancy taking a closer look? Then join us for a look around…