13 ridiculously good modern wall ideas

Alcoves, niches or built-in shelving; whatever you call it, we've found some great examples that are going to make you want to reach for a hammer and get to work.

Perfect for adding additional storage capacity to your home, or even just a wonderfully decorative feature, these often forgotten delights can be added anywhere, from your hallway to your bedroom and everywhere inbetween.

If you're not sure they're for you, prepare to have your mind changed as we're diving into some stunning alcoves right now!