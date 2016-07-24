13 ridiculously good modern wall ideas

Alcoves, niches or built-in shelving; whatever you call it, we've found some great examples that are going to make you want to reach for a hammer and get to work.
Perfect for adding additional storage capacity to your home, or even just a wonderfully decorative feature, these often forgotten delights can be added anywhere, from your hallway to your bedroom and everywhere inbetween.
If you're not sure they're for you, prepare to have your mind changed as we're diving into some stunning alcoves right now!
With a stone-filled alcove and downlights.
They also make great display cubbyholes!
And minimalist with alcoves of different shapes and sizes, all finished in white.
By including room dividers that have similarly proportioned spaces cut out, which will keep the room feeling large.
To offer a little extra display or storage capacity.
Are a great way to get the alcove look without cutting into your surfaces.
Look great in an uneven wall. These domes are stunning!
Who needs straight lines?
Then decorate it with contrasting statement wallpaper for a fabulous feature wall that will work anywhere.
For those who like to show off a little! A few of these in a man cave would go down a treat.
