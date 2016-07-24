Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 ridiculously good modern wall ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
La ventana indiscreta, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Alcoves, niches or built-in shelving; whatever you call it, we've found some great examples that are going to make you want to reach for a hammer and get to work.

Perfect for adding additional storage capacity to your home, or even just a wonderfully decorative feature, these often forgotten delights can be added anywhere, from your hallway to your bedroom and everywhere inbetween. 

If you're not sure they're for you, prepare to have your mind changed as we're diving into some stunning alcoves right now!

1. Add a little inset texture to a blank wall

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

With a stone-filled alcove and downlights.

2. Perfect edges are easy to achieve with plastered alcoves

Projeto Comercial, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Modern bars & clubs Clinics
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

They also make great display cubbyholes!

3. ​Go avant garde

La ventana indiscreta, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern style bedroom
ACABADOMATE

ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE

And minimalist with alcoves of different shapes and sizes, all finished in white.

4. Continue your alcove theme

CASA ENTREJARDINES, PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

By including room dividers that have similarly proportioned spaces cut out, which will keep the room feeling large.

5. Opt for symmetrical alcoves

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're trying to achieve a modern look.

6. Forgotten corners can be inset

Kiko House, RH Casas de Campo Design RH Casas de Campo Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
RH Casas de Campo Design

Kiko House

RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design

To offer a little extra display or storage capacity.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Boxy wall-mounted shelves

PAINEL COM NICHOS | ESTAR , Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Modern living room
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

Are a great way to get the alcove look without cutting into your surfaces.

8. Unusually-shaped alcoves

Living Room ZERO9 Country style living room
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Look great in an uneven wall. These domes are stunning!

9. Rustic alcoves always work well in a heritage house with personality

Sala de Banho Diferente, Régua Arquitetura Régua Arquitetura Rustic style bathroom
Régua Arquitetura

Régua Arquitetura
Régua Arquitetura
Régua Arquitetura

Who needs straight lines?

10. Taper an alcove into a window

homify Tropical style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a unique and perspective-challenging look.

11. Lit horizontal alcoves

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfect as bookshelves in a modern master bedroom.

12. Cut an alcove recess into a wall

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Then decorate it with contrasting statement wallpaper for a fabulous feature wall that will work anywhere.

13. Well-lit alcoves make ideal trophy cabinets

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who like to show off a little! A few of these in a man cave would go down a treat.

For more great wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Cool Kitchen Wall Ideas (You Should Definitely Steal!).

The Life-Changing Manchester Bungalow
Which room in your home would you like to try this in?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks