Unloved Ruin to Unbelievable House!

Design is so key to all of our lives and dictates not only how people see us, but who we are intrinsically and this is never more evident than when designing our homes.
Spaces should include our unique personalities and characters, whilst also addressing our needs and wants. Functionality and aesthetic beauty always need to go hand-in-hand and this fantastic example of a renovation demonstrates that with a little careful planning and a lot of conviction, perfect harmony is not only possible but attainable!
For this project the designers have not only changed the entire interior of the house but also the courtyard and the façade, making this an incredible and inspirational build.
Let's take a look!
Grey, unfinished and lacking in charm, the original exterior was something of a shame, but held a lot of promise. Though many people may have looked at this bland frontage and not considered a dramatic reinvention, the talented team at Aris & Paco Camús saw nothing but potential. Thank goodness they did!
After the design intervention on the house, a total transformation has taken place, with two shades of green decorating the new façade and firmly leaving the grey in the past. The new design elegantly protects the lower windows and the decorative top adds period sympathetic elegance. The new wrought iron balcony brings nothing but class to the upper floor and matches the window inserts perfectly to offer a natural and harmonious exterior that gives no indication as to its former appearance. Magic!
As we move into the inside of the property, it becomes clear just what a gargantuan task the design team had on their hands. Totally stripped out and bare, the interior was something of a blank canvas and opened up the possibilities for any style of decoration. The exposed beams and grandiose front door give a little indication that the styling might be luxurious, but there could have been no way of predicting what was to come…
From a building site to a pristine and glorious space, the interior has been not only renovated, but entirely transformed! Apart from those fabulous beams that are still very much in situ, there would be no way to tell that this highly stylised, sleek and utterly modern interior was the same space as the previous picture! From the polished floor to the statement furniture and dark wall colour, this is one amazing and unpredictable project!
What a kitchen! The exterior of the house alludes to a quiet preservation of the past, but walk inside and this kitchen certainly dispels any myths that this was going to be just another traditional restoration! Full of mirrored surfaces, angular furniture and uncluttered space, this is the epitome of a minimalist and modern food preparation area and we just love the glass doors that allow family and friends to interact with those that are cooking. Genius!
Do you see anything familiar? The wrought ironwork on the stairs and gallery perfectly matches the balcony and window inserts of the exterior. It is this attention to detail that really sets this renovation project apart and brings a harmony and symbiosis to the property. Set against the crisp white walls and perfectly polished wood, the ironwork looks phenomenal and reminds us that this is not just another historical home, this is a traditional house with a penchant for modernity.
We aren't sure how anyone would get any sleep in a room as fabulous and filled with spectacular detail as this one, but we would be willing to try! With every nuance perfectly selected to support the overarching dark colour scheme and simple lines that permeate the entire property, this bedroom has not been merely an after thought. Given as much attention as the communal areas, though a private space, we feel sure that the owners would want to show everyone inside, but wait until you see what is behind the bed…
Were you wondering what was behind the amazing headboard in the bedroom? Well here is the answer! Separated by a sleek divider, the en suite and bedroom are perfectly in sync with each other, with both choosing to make the most of stark colours and sharp lines. Nothing is extraneous in this house, yet everything looks essentially luxurious and we love the use of dark marble tiles to add and extra element of grey! We bet you weren't expecting that!
With so much beauty and design genius at play in the house, it could be easy to neglect the outside space, especially when this is how it originally looked. With no useable area, the ground is uninspiring and unwelcoming and leaves little to work with. It would take a talented team to turn this into something luscious and complimentary but that is exactly what thereat of the house deserves and dictates. Could it be done?
Wow! Would you have ever imagined that the former picture would be transformed into this incredible garden? Complete with swimming pool, a stunning tiled patio and a perfectly manicured lawn, this is one outdoor space that certainly tries to rival the beauty of the house it is joined to! We can only imagine how joyful it must be to take a luxurious dip in the pool, before popping back indoors to relax in the fabulous living room, but we will keep hoping for an invite to experience it for ourselves!
