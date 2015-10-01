Unloved Ruin to Unbelievable House!

Design is so key to all of our lives and dictates not only how people see us, but who we are intrinsically and this is never more evident than when designing our homes.

Spaces should include our unique personalities and characters, whilst also addressing our needs and wants. Functionality and aesthetic beauty always need to go hand-in-hand and this fantastic example of a renovation demonstrates that with a little careful planning and a lot of conviction, perfect harmony is not only possible but attainable!

For this project the designers have not only changed the entire interior of the house but also the courtyard and the façade, making this an incredible and inspirational build.

Let's take a look!