The Family-Friendly Cheshire Home

You know how we're always told we shouldn't judge a book by it's cover? Well, in the case of today's property, we think you can feel free to go right ahead and make judgements, as we know they'll be positive.
A stunning new build, this house has also reaped the benefit of outstanding gardens that finish the exterior off to perfection. There's no doubting the calibre of the craftsmanship, so let's take a look at what the talented design and landscaping team created!
There's something intriguing about this house, isn't there? While it's clearly a new build, there's something inherently old-fashioned—perhaps even a touch gothic—about it, which we love.
The pointed gables offer a great contrast to the soft colour of the façade and, with piquant green accents in the garden, this is a house that makes you want to see more.
You could never accuse this home of being too modest and there's nothing wrong with that. Clearly someone's dream home, we love that all out luxury has been attained. Plus, with its spacious driveway and neat landscaping, the house exudes a real sense of authority and purpose.
We adore how simple and classic the garden touches at the front have been kept. Anything too outlandish could have distracted from the fabulous house but everything works harmoniously.
Moving closer to the house, we begin to see how much thought has gone into the understated design of the garden area, with a sleek water feature being seamlessly built into a sandstone wall.
An extra touch of high end luxury, this feature lifts the space and has us searching for more amazing things we might have previously missed. All don't neglect all the stunning angles and modern lines at work!
Nobody really wants everything to be totally controlled and manicured to the Nth degree, so it's a delight to see some gentle little wild flowers blooming and working their magic.
We have to say that a few sprouting plants have added character, colour and fun, lending a more organic feel to this border and giving it additional interest from a gardening perspective.
Ah, the all important view of the garden from within the house. We certainly aren't disappointed with this one, are you?
Overlooking a sea of perfectly maintained green, eye-catching trees and a terrace to die for, we don't think you'd ever get bored of this tableau. We can even picture some fabulous custom topiary looking right at home here, but perhaps that's part of the garden next phase of evolution!
