21 inspiring 3D designs to help plan your dream home

press profile homify press profile homify
People House, Rúben Ferreira | Arquitecto Rúben Ferreira | Arquitecto Modern bars & clubs
Loading admin actions …

3D architectural rendering is an amazing home design tool used by teams of architects around the world to show clients what their dream home could look like once built. It offers insight, opportunity to adapt before building commences and, as an additional bonus, the pictures are also seriously cool. In some cases you can't even tell they're computer drawings!

We've found twenty one of the most amazing 3D home and garden designs to show you today, so why not take a look and see if some of them spur you on to begin imagining your dream property?

1. Something a little more rustic, with exposed stonework

PROJEKT DOMU SIMON (MAŁY) G2 – nowoczesny dom z możliwością rozbudowy, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

2. Perfect family home with a roof terrace

Projekt domu Neo G1 ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

3. Wood and white for a classic combination

PROJEKT DOMU RIKO II G1 - nowoczesny, energooszczędny, idealny!, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

4. Isolated writer's cabin in the woods (yes this is a drawing!)

Architectural visualisation of the study for a writer in NY Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Modern study/office
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render

Architectural visualisation of the study for a writer in NY

Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render
Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render

5. Double-height dream home

PROJEKT DOMU EX 13 - nowoczesna stodoła w najlepszym wydaniu! , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

6. Perfect starter or first home!

Dusk 3D Visualisation... Alive Visualisation
Alive Visualisation

Dusk 3D Visualisation…

Alive Visualisation
Alive Visualisation
Alive Visualisation

7. 60s chic with modern building techniques

PROJEKT DOMU EX 7 (z wiatą) , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

8. Modern eco home

PROJEKT DOMU Ralf G1 – nowoczesny i energooszczędny dom do 100 m², Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

9. New build with barn conversion inspiration

People House, Rúben Ferreira | Arquitecto Rúben Ferreira | Arquitecto Modern bars & clubs Event venues
Rúben Ferreira | Arquitecto

People House

Rúben Ferreira | Arquitecto
Rúben Ferreira | Arquitecto
Rúben Ferreira | Arquitecto

10. Fit for a celebrity!

PROJEKT DOMU NATI G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

11. Vast and luxurious, thanks to the pool

PROJEKT DOMU EX 3 G1, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

12. With a perfectly manicured garden

Projekt domu Neo G1 ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

13. Adopting some Tudor styling

Projekt domu EX 15 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

14. A splash of colour and modern shapes!

Projekt domu Marcin II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

15. The perfect home for socialising

Projekt domu Mati G1 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

16. For when you want to get away from it all!

SAN SICARIO CHALET RENDERING, 3Dedintorni 3Dedintorni Rustic style houses
3Dedintorni

SAN SICARIO CHALET RENDERING

3Dedintorni
3Dedintorni
3Dedintorni

17. Taking some international style influences to heart

Projekt domu Seweryna G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Classic style houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

18. Minimalist style, maximum luxury

Projekt domu EX 11 G2 (wersja D) , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

19. Dark, foreboding and fabulously contemporary

3D Architectural renderings of a detached house at Portugal Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Minimalist houses
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render

3D Architectural renderings of a detached house at Portugal

Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render
Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render

20. Small and simple with funky glazing

Projekt domu Olaf G2 ENERGO PLUS , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

21. A perfect beachfront home!

CONDOMINIO LA TOSACANA , VerteX Rendering VerteX Rendering
VerteX Rendering

VerteX Rendering
VerteX Rendering
VerteX Rendering

Which of these amazing designs did you like most?

