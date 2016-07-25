21 inspiring 3D designs to help plan your dream home

3D architectural rendering is an amazing home design tool used by teams of architects around the world to show clients what their dream home could look like once built. It offers insight, opportunity to adapt before building commences and, as an additional bonus, the pictures are also seriously cool. In some cases you can't even tell they're computer drawings!

We've found twenty one of the most amazing 3D home and garden designs to show you today, so why not take a look and see if some of them spur you on to begin imagining your dream property?