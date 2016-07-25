Your browser is out-of-date.

Turning Potential into a Garden Paradise

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd
With a newly built luxury home in place, landscape architects were called in to finish this astounding project with a perfect outdoor space and boy, did they deliver!

Effortlessly blending modern design with classic, rural landscaping style, the finished garden is a work of art, boasting a cacophony of fabulous details. Let's take a closer look at this jaw-dropping project…

Before: Erm… where's the garden?

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

We were at least expecting to see a boring or uninspired garden already here, but no! Just mud by the look of things.

What a dreary starting point, but at least it's somewhat of a blank canvas. It also appears to be a sizeable plot, so we're confident a big and beautiful garden will be revealed soon!

After: No mud in sight

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Not so much a transformation of a site as a 100% improvement! Gone are all the old and shabby agricultural buildings and in their place now stands a stunning home, complete with gardens that'll make even those of you with no real interest in gardening green with envy.

This home looks as though it's long been here, yet also suits its stark contemporary finish and theme. What a gorgeous design!

Before: Rip it up and start again

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

There's not much you can do with a site like this, aside from call in the diggers, rip it all up and get to planting something totally new and more exiting.

Boggy grass and vast amounts of mud no doubt made this a laborious project, but the finished result speaks volumes.

After: Nature took its course

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

While we love some of the finely manicured elements of this garden, which we will show you shortly, we always have a soft spot for the more wild and free garden areas.

Gently hugging a gravel path through the grounds, these blossoming borders, with their vibrant hues, look incredible and lend a softness to the property. Lovely!

After: Perfect for parties

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

With stunning patio and dining furniture arranged on this exemplar terrace, you can't deny that this would be the ideal location for endless parties and gatherings. The symmetry here is what makes this such an eye-catching design, with everything leading up to that high level dining platform.

The stonework on the patio is utterly incredible and, with plenty of funky textiles, it's the perfect combination of a classic and contemporary terrace. 

After: Glorious greenery

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

We had to stop for a close up of these amazing step hedges as they finish proceedings off to perfection. 

Mimicking the steps up to the dining area, the hedges are luscious and thick, looking as thought they have always been here, adding an interesting nuance of planting than more standard borders would have. The devil's in the details and these details are amazing!

To see another garden transformation, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Slippery Slope Solutions.

21 inspiring 3D designs to help plan your dream home
Do you think the garden and house look perfect together?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

