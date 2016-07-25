Turning Potential into a Garden Paradise

With a newly built luxury home in place, landscape architects were called in to finish this astounding project with a perfect outdoor space and boy, did they deliver!
Effortlessly blending modern design with classic, rural landscaping style, the finished garden is a work of art, boasting a cacophony of fabulous details. Let's take a closer look at this jaw-dropping project…
We were at least expecting to see a boring or uninspired garden already here, but no! Just mud by the look of things.
What a dreary starting point, but at least it's somewhat of a blank canvas. It also appears to be a sizeable plot, so we're confident a big and beautiful garden will be revealed soon!
Not so much a transformation of a site as a 100% improvement! Gone are all the old and shabby agricultural buildings and in their place now stands a stunning home, complete with gardens that'll make even those of you with no real interest in gardening green with envy.
This home looks as though it's long been here, yet also suits its stark contemporary finish and theme. What a gorgeous design!
There's not much you can do with a site like this, aside from call in the diggers, rip it all up and get to planting something totally new and more exiting.
Boggy grass and vast amounts of mud no doubt made this a laborious project, but the finished result speaks volumes.
While we love some of the finely manicured elements of this garden, which we will show you shortly, we always have a soft spot for the more wild and free garden areas.
Gently hugging a gravel path through the grounds, these blossoming borders, with their vibrant hues, look incredible and lend a softness to the property. Lovely!
With stunning patio and dining furniture arranged on this exemplar terrace, you can't deny that this would be the ideal location for endless parties and gatherings. The symmetry here is what makes this such an eye-catching design, with everything leading up to that high level dining platform.
The stonework on the patio is utterly incredible and, with plenty of funky textiles, it's the perfect combination of a classic and contemporary terrace.
We had to stop for a close up of these amazing step hedges as they finish proceedings off to perfection.
Mimicking the steps up to the dining area, the hedges are luscious and thick, looking as thought they have always been here, adding an interesting nuance of planting than more standard borders would have. The devil's in the details and these details are amazing!
To see another garden transformation, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Slippery Slope Solutions.