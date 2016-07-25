Your browser is out-of-date.

25 wow factor wooden floor ideas for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Parquet de madera, Timberplan Timberplan Modern walls & floors
Loading admin actions …

Wood flooring will forever be a classic home decorating choice. Not just because it's durable and natural, but because it also happens to look utterly phenomenal.

Offered in a myriad of styles, patterns and colours, there is a reason why interior decorators consistently keep recommending this fabulous flooring option. However, if you still aren't sure that it's for you, check out some of our favourite installations and then see how long you can resist!

1. Chunky, natural and great for stairs

Vivienda unifamiliar , ruiz narvaiza associats sl ruiz narvaiza associats sl Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ruiz narvaiza associats sl

ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl
ruiz narvaiza associats sl

2. Picture perfect aged herringbone parquet

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

3. Modern parquet with a light varnish

Oak Premier Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Premier Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

4. Stripped boards with nothing added

Cardassian Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Leoline

Cardassian

Leoline
Leoline
Leoline

5. A rich hue for a heritage feel

Barriques Avenue Floors Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Avenue Floors

Barriques

Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors

6. Wood flooring in bathrooms? Of course!

Alassio Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Leoline

Alassio

Leoline
Leoline
Leoline

7. Dark and moody for a cosy living room

Old White Oak Dark Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Old White Oak Dark

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

8. Stripped pine adds Scandinavian style

Natural Pine Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Natural Pine

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

9. A perfect old-fashioned bathroom colour

Antique Grey The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Antique Grey

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

10. Something different to hide shabby boards, perhaps?

Splintered Blue Butterfly Flooring Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings bespoke floor,unusual floor,contemporary floor,vinyl floor
Blue Butterfly Flooring

Splintered

Blue Butterfly Flooring
Blue Butterfly Flooring
Blue Butterfly Flooring

11. Warm and shiny with a durable varnish

Geometric & Retro wall stencils, Stencil Up Stencil Up Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Stencil Up

Geometric & Retro wall stencils

Stencil Up
Stencil Up
Stencil Up

12. Wide, pale and perfectly camouflaged

FSC Handfinished engineered Oak planks, Woodenfloors.uk.com Woodenfloors.uk.com Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Woodenfloors.uk.com

FSC Handfinished engineered Oak planks

Woodenfloors.uk.com
Woodenfloors.uk.com
Woodenfloors.uk.com

13. Whitewashed for a vintage look

Oak White-Wash Pre-lacquered The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak White-Wash Pre-lacquered

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

14. Linear parquet for a school hall feel

Geometric & Retro wall stencils, Stencil Up Stencil Up Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Stencil Up

Geometric & Retro wall stencils

Stencil Up
Stencil Up
Stencil Up

15. So many different tones!

Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern dining room
Castroferro Arquitectos

Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos

16. Complex patterns for favourite spaces

Reforma de Moderno Atico en Villanueva , Ines Benavides Ines Benavides Modern style bedroom
Ines Benavides

Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides

17. A little colour for artistic houses

Parquet point de Hongrie Multicolore, PIERRE ET PARQUET PIERRE ET PARQUET Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
PIERRE ET PARQUET

PIERRE ET PARQUET
PIERRE ET PARQUET
PIERRE ET PARQUET

18. Don't forget your patio!

Indian Maharaja Baithak homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Indian Maharaja Baithak

homify
homify
homify

19. Amazing geometric design

Classic Dining Room homify Classic style dining room
homify

Classic Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

20. Don't try this one yourself

Parquet de madera, Timberplan Timberplan Modern walls & floors
Timberplan

Timberplan
Timberplan
Timberplan

21. An ideal contrast for white

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ardesia Design

Oakhill Court, Putney

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

22. Befitting of a library or study area

Wraparound Library & French Doors, Hampstead Tendeter Minimalist study/office
Tendeter

Wraparound Library & French Doors, Hampstead

Tendeter
Tendeter
Tendeter

23. Rustic and imperfect, but original and loved

Justin Van Breda - Kitchen Justin Van Breda Kitchen
Justin Van Breda

Justin Van Breda—Kitchen

Justin Van Breda
Justin Van Breda
Justin Van Breda

24. Wow… wooden tile effect!

Parquet de madera, Timberplan Timberplan Modern windows & doors
Timberplan

Timberplan
Timberplan
Timberplan

25. Unbelievable detail and finish!

Parquet Pattern "Metz" Luxury Wood Flooring Ltd Modern style bedroom
Luxury Wood Flooring Ltd

Parquet Pattern Metz

Luxury Wood Flooring Ltd
Luxury Wood Flooring Ltd
Luxury Wood Flooring Ltd

For more incredible flooring options, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative Home Flooring Solutions.

Which of these styles would look great in your home?

