Classy and affordable family home

This modern home by Archon+Projekty Domow is a once in a lifetime address for the very lucky owners. Designed with a young family in mind, the architects and interiors designers have come up with something special that's bound to inspire all comers.
Beautifully discreet from the street, the interiors are substantial and spectacular. Refined tones, quality finishes and organic materials frame a modern scheme, which perfectly encompasses the modern family domain.
Check out this inspiring home in its entirety by scrolling down…
First impressions really do matter, even when it comes to our homes. Upon arrival at this residence, the bold and beautiful architecture on display certainly makes a positive impression on us.
We love how the classic family home look has been reimagined to be something more in line with the modern family. With a white render and navy roof tiles working as the base of the design, we can observe the impact the timber cladding and stacked-stone walls have on the home design.
Elsewhere in the picture, the landscaped space integrates with the main building with ease, as we see similar materials being utilised for various garden features.
Striking the perfect balance between impressive proportions, fine attention to detail and an easily managed footprint, this four bedroom home offers an enviable living experience at the rear.
Here there are many shaded terraces and balconies to be utilised close to the main building, while a sprawling back garden is linked wonderfully by timber decking and stone block paving.
Stepping inside, we find ourselves in the vastness of the home's lower level, which consists of the living, dining and kitchen areas. This uniformed level creates a holistic living experience, where the family can spend quality time together.
The subtle but stylish wall divider provides an attractive separation between uses whilst also being very practical. A fireplace has been integrated into the design, along with shelves filled with books and ornaments. Logs of wood are also kept close by.
Furniture items have been chosen for their unique shapes, texture and functionality, underlining that modern design can be both comfortable and practical. We are big fans of the coffee table and rug combination, which have a distinct contemporary vibe.
As you can tell, the open layout encourages ease of movement between areas and facilitates social gatherings.
The dining space features a unique blend of contemporary and classic inspired furnishings and accessories. The table itself is the centrepiece, having been paired with simple armchairs that give the space a neat appearance.
Arguably the most beautiful feature are the full-length glass doors with their striking timber framing. The transparent nature of the doors not only allow plenty of light to penetrate the internal settings but also allow those inside to catch a glimpse of the beautiful scenery outside.
Just like a photograph from a cooking magazine, the kitchen is a thing of perfection and is somewhere the adults of the household love to use. Not only is the space well-considered regarding practicality, but it's also very pleasing to the eye with many trendy kitchen accessories.
Although the kitchen is mostly monochrome in appearance, certain textural differences found via the cabinets and accessories help create focal points and interest within the space.
The architectural drawings of the lower level reveal the smart layout and how the natural sense of flow has been achieved. Minus the single car garage, almost every room found on the lower is connected via open spaces, creating that desirable living experience.
We can see also from the drawings that there are very few private rooms to be found on this level, with all of the sleeping areas and bathrooms found upstairs.
As expected, privacy was the main consideration for the upper level. By looking at the plan, we see all the bedrooms are generous in size, with each being located at the corners of the level, thus allowing for greater access to exterior views and sunlight.
Unfortunately, ends our discovery of this home, but don't worry because there's plenty more inspiring projects to find here on homify!
Check out a house that's got people talking: A Family’s Classically Beautiful Home.