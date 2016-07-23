Classy and affordable family home

This modern home by Archon+Projekty Domow is a once in a lifetime address for the very lucky owners. Designed with a young family in mind, the architects and interiors designers have come up with something special that's bound to inspire all comers.

Beautifully discreet from the street, the interiors are substantial and spectacular. Refined tones, quality finishes and organic materials frame a modern scheme, which perfectly encompasses the modern family domain.

Check out this inspiring home in its entirety by scrolling down…