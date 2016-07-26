The Home Extension Floating On Air

We love a little bit of inspired design, so when we came across an extension that seemingly has little to no structural supports and an overhang that simply floats, we had to find out more.
We knew you'd all be inspired by how simple and open extension designs can be, when you have the right design team in place. So come with us now as we take a look at this fabulous and futuristic addition!
That was the first question we asked. Would you just look at how unusual and daring this design is? Obviously there is some serious cantilevered design genius going on behind-the-scenes. Well, either that or some dark magic but, whatever's holding the roof up, we love it!
The best part is that with the doors all opened up, the inside space feel a lot larger and intrinsically connected to the garden.
Even with the doors closed, this is still a beautiful piece of home design, thanks to the chunky framework, anthracite grey colour and seamless way that the more industrial section blends into rich, natural wood.
Far from being just a 'bolt on' to an existing property, we think this super extension adds a certain something all of its own and looks right at home.
Taking a look out into the garden, you can get a feel for what a lovely location this must be for enjoying a family meal, all gathered around the dining table.
Sat in the corner where light flows in through the extensive glazing and downwards, thanks to the large roof windows, this is an ideal placement for an extra level of family functionality, which won't impact on any already tightly squeezed spots. It feels so open when the doors are pulled back!
Close the doors of this charming extension and it's surprising how cosy and snug the same space feels. Gone is the tangible connection to the garden and instead, this feels like a warm, happy, indoor area.
That's how we know this addition has year-round appeal so, come summer or winter, this is definitely an area of the house that will see a lot of action.
You all know how much we love a simple decorating scheme, and what is more effortless and laid back than bright white with natural wood? They are the perfect partners!
Natural wood flooring keeps the room feeling family-friendly and classic, while the white walls help to make the most of the newly enlarged footprint. This is an extension that has been designed with specific functions in mind, by a team that understood the client and their style. It's a match made in heaven!
For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Momentous Timber Extension.