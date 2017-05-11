DIY: 14 cheap and easy ways to improve your garden or terrace

Now that summer's arrived in the UK, we're all scrabbling around trying to think of ways to improve our gardens for little or no money and not too much effort either.
Well, call us your gardening gurus as we've come up with some fantastic suggestions that won't break the bank, don't require a professional landscaper but will make a big impact! If you're ready to consider DIY furniture and a little bit of painting, let's get cracking…
