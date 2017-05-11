Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY: 14 cheap and easy ways to improve your garden or terrace

Japanese Style Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Asian style garden
Now that summer's arrived in the UK, we're all scrabbling around trying to think of ways to improve our gardens for little or no money and not too much effort either.

Well, call us your gardening gurus as we've come up with some fantastic suggestions that won't break the bank, don't require a professional landscaper but will make a big impact! If you're ready to consider DIY furniture and a little bit of painting, let's get cracking…

1. Old pallets can be turned into seating and lots of websites offer them for free!

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
2. Don't leave your hose dangling from a tap. Think of a creative way to store and display it

Products, Garden Glory Garden Glory GardenAccessories & decoration
3. Add some inexpensive concrete ornaments in amongst your shrubs and flowers

Dekoration in Beton - Zement Optik in Wohnbereich und Garten, G. Wurm GmbH + Co. KG G. Wurm GmbH + Co. KG GardenAccessories & decoration
4. Upcycle old household items into wall-mounted planters

Hanging Vintage Garden Tap Planter ELLA JAMES GardenAccessories & decoration
5. Make your garden nature-friendly with some feeders and watch it bloom!

Lifestyle, Eva Solo Eva Solo GardenAccessories & decoration
6. Build a fire pit to offer warmth and light for day and night

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Freshen up dirty or old shingle with a new layer on top

Japanese Style Garden Unique Landscapes Asian style garden
8. Paint wooden fencing to keep it in good condition and looking great. We love the white here!

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
9. Cheap garden lights can make a big impact and look so romantic

Garden Party Lantern Hen and Hammock GardenLighting
10. You may not need to replace your decking. Give it a power wash first to see if you can revive it. If it comes up well, a quick coat of teak oil will have it looking great!

Grasnden, London, Scenario Architecture Scenario Architecture Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
11. Add lots of planters for easy to maintain greenery and elegant styling

Set of 3 Malmesbury Planters Garden Trading GardenPlant pots & vases
12. Cut your grass regularly and use a strimmer to edge it perfectly. The lawn will grow in much richer and healthier

Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
13. Swap out boring furniture cushions for something a little brighter and more vivid. You could even sew your own covers

Sofa set RASF 067 Sunday Furniture GardenFurniture
14. To make a big impact without spending any money, prune, dead-head and maintain your borders. A day's effort will see your garden transformed!

homify GardenPlants & flowers
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Sneaky Gardening Hacks For Slackers.

Lighting tricks to transform a dingy room
Have you made a start on your summer garden yet?

