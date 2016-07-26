The Horror House Renovation

One of the oldest farm buildings in the village, today's project must have been saved for nostalgic reasons because it sure as heck wasn't the dreamy aesthetics that swayed the issue.
Left to rot, thanks to negligence and disinterest, this once functional building was in a sorry state of disrepair when a new owner swooped in to rescue it. The mercy mission was a total success though and has created a farmhouse masterpiece that any of us would love to live in.
Fancy taking a peek? Then join us for a look around…
Sorry, we got confused there for a moment. Is this not a specially built murder house for the latest slasher film release?
Oh, our mistake! It just looks like a scary abandoned home that would be a creepy hellhole to escape from. How anybody saw restoration potential in this abandoned shack of a property, we'll never know.
Now this is a traditional farmhouse! We doff our caps to the design team as this truly is a magnificent turnaround.
Pretty, charming and as welcoming as any rural farmhouse should be, the façade here is now unrecognisable. What's really lovely is that the modernisation hasn't totally overshadowed the heritage of the house, with an abundance of gentle appreciation remaining.
We need to know if this amazing farmhouse is available for rent because, with a bathroom like this, we'd happily take a relaxing week off work, away from the hustle and bustle.
This exposed stonework is a triumph that celebrates the age of the house, as well as the craftsmanship that went into the original building and the restoration. Modern suite items work well as they've been kept simple, thereby leaving the statement wall as the main attraction. That said, we do like the look of that bath!
Bedrooms don't get any better than this, thanks to all the wooden beams, the view out across the village and sympathetic furnishing. There's such a happy vibe throughout this property that we feel sure that's what swayed the new owners to rescue it in the first place.
A fluffy rug, comfortable bed and antique dresser are all that's needed here and we're already beginning to feel sleepy just looking at this room.
We love a little common sense when it comes to home renovation projects, so a modern kitchen is never a bad thing, even in a heritage home. We do all need to eat and be able to cook efficiently and safely, after all. This understated installation is perfect and doesn't take anything away from the house. In fact, thanks to the subtle colour scheme and clean lines, it blends right in.
A wonderful demonstration of how any building can be brought back to life if you have the requisite budget, vision and team of professionals by your side, we love this farmhouse and hope you do too!
