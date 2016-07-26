The Horror House Renovation

One of the oldest farm buildings in the village, today's project must have been saved for nostalgic reasons because it sure as heck wasn't the dreamy aesthetics that swayed the issue.

Left to rot, thanks to negligence and disinterest, this once functional building was in a sorry state of disrepair when a new owner swooped in to rescue it. The mercy mission was a total success though and has created a farmhouse masterpiece that any of us would love to live in.

Fancy taking a peek? Then join us for a look around…