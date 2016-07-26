Your browser is out-of-date.

18 homes to fix Britain's housing crisis

homify Terrace house
The heat is on in the UK to design homes and build them affordably, which first-time buyers can not only stump up the money for, but also live in for the foreseeable future. While some people might think the situation is getting  a little hopeless, we think there are lots of smaller homes out there that already offer scope for development later on.

Affordable houses need a little love or vision to bring them to life and we know you've got enough of that. They might not have the biggest bathrooms in the world, or have been designed by a master architect, but every house, regardless of size, has potential to be a great starter home.

Let's take a look at some of our favourites!

1. Semi-detached houses could be extended when money is less tight

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Terrace house
GK Architects Ltd

Whitton Drive

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

2. New build estates offer good value

Lime Grove , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern houses
Lee Evans Partnership

Lime Grove

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

3. Traditional homes might have awkward room sizes but you can make them work!

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style houses
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

4. Any home can have an extension down the line, if you're creative!

Exterior - Before and After Side dormer A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern houses
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Exterior—Before and After Side dormer

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

5. Customisable new builds let you get exactly what you need

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern houses
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

6. Size isn't everything and style doesn't have to cost the earth!

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

7. Old industrial properties can be snapped up and converted for good money

The Nook Converted Bakery, NRAP Architects NRAP Architects Modern houses
NRAP Architects

The Nook Converted Bakery

NRAP Architects
NRAP Architects
NRAP Architects

8. Terrace houses don't all have to look the same!

​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof homify Modern houses
homify

​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof

homify
homify
homify

9. Building on awkward plots will make you consider what you really need

New Build House, London, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Country style houses
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

New Build House, London

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

10. Unmodernised homes are a great way to get on the housing ladder

South Crown Street Listed Exterior homify Modern houses aberdeen,stone,granite,refurbishment,renovation,exterior,door
homify

South Crown Street Listed Exterior

homify
homify
homify

11. Look for houses in an area that is up-and-coming and grab a bargain!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Buy what you can afford and add your aesthetic to it once you have the keys

homify Terrace house
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Don't lose sight of where you would ideally like to live one day. It will keep you motivated!

New life for a 1920s home - extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey, TOTUS TOTUS Classic style houses
TOTUS

New life for a 1920s home—extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

14. If you need more space in your first home, think about value-adding extensions and conversions, not slapdash solutions

Hover House Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd Eclectic style houses
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

Hover House

Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

15. External aesthetics are not everything, so see past appearances!

Blackheath House APE Architecture & Design Ltd. Modern houses
APE Architecture &amp; Design Ltd.

Blackheath House

APE Architecture & Design Ltd.
APE Architecture &amp; Design Ltd.
APE Architecture & Design Ltd.

16. You can change the feel of your home later, just get one with enough rooms to start with

The Cube Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
Adam Knibb Architects

The Cube

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

17. Consider odd-shaped homes, which can sometimes be easier to snap up

Rural Office for Architecture Classic style houses
Rural Office for Architecture

Rural Office for Architecture
Rural Office for Architecture
Rural Office for Architecture

18. Don't just look online. Get out and about and explore areas you like and you might find something!

Victoria Mews, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Classic style houses
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Victoria Mews

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

For more first home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Buying Your First Home.

70m² Family House with All the Frills
Are you a first-time buyer trying to get on the ladder?

