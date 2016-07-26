18 homes to fix Britain's housing crisis

The heat is on in the UK to design homes and build them affordably, which first-time buyers can not only stump up the money for, but also live in for the foreseeable future. While some people might think the situation is getting a little hopeless, we think there are lots of smaller homes out there that already offer scope for development later on.

Affordable houses need a little love or vision to bring them to life and we know you've got enough of that. They might not have the biggest bathrooms in the world, or have been designed by a master architect, but every house, regardless of size, has potential to be a great starter home.

Let's take a look at some of our favourites!