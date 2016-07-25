Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to think big (and clever) in your small kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern Kitchens, Kitchens Continental Ltd Kitchens Continental Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Combining style and practicality can be easy, but it can also be hard – especially when that room in which the combining needs to happen is a bit on the small side. And since the kitchen is, first and foremost, a work zone, a sturdy dose of functionality is always required in this space.  

So, just how do you make the most of that limited legroom in your culinary area? 

Let’s take it from the top…

1. Remember the style factor

Modern Walnut Kitchen Kitchens Continental Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kitchens Continental Ltd

Modern Walnut Kitchen

Kitchens Continental Ltd
Kitchens Continental Ltd
Kitchens Continental Ltd

Certain elements are non-negotiable in a kitchen, and seeing as you need to include these, you may as well ensure they’re both high-quality and visually striking to keep the style scales balanced.

This extractor fan in our example, above, takes up very little wall space, yet there’s no overlooking that stunning curve and stylish appeal it adds to this kitchen.

2. Amazing accessories

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Opt for something ‘different’ in your kitchen space, such as this ingenious cutting board that neatly slides right into the countertop, leaving more room on your counter for ingredients or other accessories.

Besides, chopping blocks scattered all over your countertops are so last year.

3. Opt for corner storage

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd Alaris London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Alaris London Ltd

Happiest when the skies are blue

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Corners are weird – so use them to your advantage by turning them into storage space (one can never have too much of that). 

The creative little invention above ensures less clutter on your counters, and is both clever and tasteful. 

Looking for your dream kitchen? You may need an interior designer or kitchen planner to help you out, then. See our professionals page for more info.

4. Use your wall space

Painted kitchen, Clachan Wood Clachan Wood KitchenCabinets & shelves
Clachan Wood

Painted kitchen

Clachan Wood
Clachan Wood
Clachan Wood

Don’t clutter that precious legroom and much-needed counter space – take to the walls instead with some stylish floating shelves or a shelving rack.

This is definitely a cut above your neighbour’s tired-looking cupboards.

5. Lighting that packs a punch

homify Modern bars & clubs Office buildings
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfect kitchen lighting is crucial, but you don’t want to crowd your floor or countertops with fixtures or lamps. 

Take a tip from these charming glass jar lights dangling from the ceiling, neatly out of the way, which provide both adequate lighting and an appealing touch.

6. Micro organise

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Your organisational skills needs to infiltrate into the tiniest drawer (yes, even where you keep your teaspoons). Similar to that pull-out cutting board, you can treat yourself to a pull-out cutlery drawer where all the necessities area neatly laid out for optimum functionality. 

homify hint: Copies breed clutter; we understand if you have 10 forks for those amazing dinner parties, but you really don’t need 3 egg spatulas. Get rid of those elements taking up unnecessary space.

7. Be clever with work spaces

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

You don’t need an island that fills up half your floor space – a slim and tiny model can make all the difference, even if it’s a kitchen cart that can roll out of the way should more legroom become a necessity.

8. Include a touch of décor

Lausanne, Switzerland , Wesley Rex Wesley Rex KitchenCabinets & shelves
Wesley Rex

Lausanne, Switzerland

Wesley Rex
Wesley Rex
Wesley Rex

Your kitchen needs to flaunt a certain look, and this is achieved via furniture and décor pieces. 

But since that kitchen is a wee bit small, opt for only a handful of decorations on one or two floating shelves against that open wall, and then stop before it reaches Clutterville.

9. Creative storage spaces

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pantries are fantastic if you have the space. If you don’t, you may want to consider something sleek and clever, such as this pull-out design that neatly tucks your non-perishables next to your appliances. 

A beautiful kitchen will only bring you so far! See these: 7 Hot Tips For A Cleaner Kitchen.

10. Tone down that palette

Manhattan gloss kitchen in white Kitchen Stori KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kitchen Stori

Manhattan gloss kitchen in white

Kitchen Stori
Kitchen Stori
Kitchen Stori

Visual space can also make a difference, and low-key colours can help you achieve this. Thus, make neutral tones your best friend (whites, creams, beiges, light greys, etc.), and have them adorn as much of your kitchen space as possible.

Bonus points if you can have a sturdy dose of natural light bounce off those neutral surfaces to light up your kitchen even further.

What other style (and size) tips can you add to our list?

