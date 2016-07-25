10 ways to think big (and clever) in your small kitchen

Combining style and practicality can be easy, but it can also be hard – especially when that room in which the combining needs to happen is a bit on the small side. And since the kitchen is, first and foremost, a work zone, a sturdy dose of functionality is always required in this space.
So, just how do you make the most of that limited legroom in your culinary area?
Let’s take it from the top…
Certain elements are non-negotiable in a kitchen, and seeing as you need to include these, you may as well ensure they’re both high-quality and visually striking to keep the style scales balanced.
This extractor fan in our example, above, takes up very little wall space, yet there’s no overlooking that stunning curve and stylish appeal it adds to this kitchen.
Opt for something ‘different’ in your kitchen space, such as this ingenious cutting board that neatly slides right into the countertop, leaving more room on your counter for ingredients or other accessories.
Besides, chopping blocks scattered all over your countertops are so last year.
Corners are weird – so use them to your advantage by turning them into storage space (one can never have too much of that).
The creative little invention above ensures less clutter on your counters, and is both clever and tasteful.
Don’t clutter that precious legroom and much-needed counter space – take to the walls instead with some stylish floating shelves or a shelving rack.
This is definitely a cut above your neighbour’s tired-looking cupboards.
Perfect kitchen lighting is crucial, but you don’t want to crowd your floor or countertops with fixtures or lamps.
Take a tip from these charming glass jar lights dangling from the ceiling, neatly out of the way, which provide both adequate lighting and an appealing touch.
Your organisational skills needs to infiltrate into the tiniest drawer (yes, even where you keep your teaspoons). Similar to that pull-out cutting board, you can treat yourself to a pull-out cutlery drawer where all the necessities area neatly laid out for optimum functionality.
homify hint: Copies breed clutter; we understand if you have 10 forks for those amazing dinner parties, but you really don’t need 3 egg spatulas. Get rid of those elements taking up unnecessary space.
You don’t need an island that fills up half your floor space – a slim and tiny model can make all the difference, even if it’s a kitchen cart that can roll out of the way should more legroom become a necessity.
Your kitchen needs to flaunt a certain look, and this is achieved via furniture and décor pieces.
But since that kitchen is a wee bit small, opt for only a handful of decorations on one or two floating shelves against that open wall, and then stop before it reaches Clutterville.
Pantries are fantastic if you have the space. If you don’t, you may want to consider something sleek and clever, such as this pull-out design that neatly tucks your non-perishables next to your appliances.
Visual space can also make a difference, and low-key colours can help you achieve this. Thus, make neutral tones your best friend (whites, creams, beiges, light greys, etc.), and have them adorn as much of your kitchen space as possible.
Bonus points if you can have a sturdy dose of natural light bounce off those neutral surfaces to light up your kitchen even further.