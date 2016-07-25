The Invisible Family Home

A long-term family home might seem like a traditional idea when compared to the new and innovate ways of living we've seen crop up in recent years, but that's not to say these 'forever' homes can't be ahead of the curve. The property we're taking a look at today is a perfect example of how contemporary architecture can be liveable and functional whilst boasting plenty of modern flair.
Studio Architop aptly named this project 'House in the City', combining the best features of rural and urban life within the home design. Unique details meet with a harmonious colour scheme to create a relaxing and welcoming space for the lucky occupants.
Let's take a closer look…
From first glance, we can see how beautifully the architecture blends in to the surrounding landscape. The garden is not only pretty, but also private, making this the perfect outdoor spot to unwind in the sun. The house was built on a plot with a total area of 1,700 square metres.
The large open space around the building made it possible to incorporate a beautiful garden filled with detail. Rockery, flower beds, pond and a lush lawn transform the back garden into the perfect oasis for relaxation and tranquility.
The single-storey house is built from stone, with matte graphite tiles giving the façade a futuristic look. Wooden beams break up the grey palette and add warmth to the exterior, which is reinforced by the yellow spotlights beneath the roof. This ensures that even when the sky is grey and evening rolls around, the home still looks cosy and inviting!
In addition to the main building, the architects designed a barn and small outbuildings that are fully modernised and finished to a high standard.
A characterful stone pathway leads up to the house and merges with the stone detailing around the entrance. The natural materials used in the composition keeps the design down to earth, though the minimalist grey panels are a nod to the edgy modern interior within.
The entrance is sheltered from the elements by the pitched roof, making guests feel even more welcome upon arrival. The attention to detail, from the sleek house number to the unusual elongated door handle, is an approach evident throughout the home.
The high ceilings are the first striking feature to catch our eye as we enter the living area, but they're certainly not the only spectacular design element in this home. The architects have created a strong, tactile space packed with sleek furnishings, such as the minimalist sideboard and futuristic hanging lights, all of which contribute to a sense of fresh and open space.
The natural stone wall creates a connection to the outdoors, and the delicate Japanese-inspired print depicting birds sitting along winding branches is a piece of art that fits perfectly with the wider theme.
From this angle, we can see how the space opens up to a dining area with views out to the garden and beyond. The uninterrupted flow of space is a key element in contemporary interior architecture, so it's no surprise the rooms are structured in this way.
However, to avoid the space feeling bare or cold, a mixture of tones and textures have been selected, from soft velvet sofas to a bamboo ceiling. A patterned feature wall creates some division, as well as providing greater depth to the design.
