The Invisible Family Home

A long-term family home might seem like a traditional idea when compared to the new and innovate ways of living we've seen crop up in recent years, but that's not to say these 'forever' homes can't be ahead of the curve. The property we're taking a look at today is a perfect example of how contemporary architecture can be liveable and functional whilst boasting plenty of modern flair.

Studio Architop aptly named this project 'House in the City', combining the best features of rural and urban life within the home design. Unique details meet with a harmonious colour scheme to create a relaxing and welcoming space for the lucky occupants.

Let's take a closer look…