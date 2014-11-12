Advocate's Close, Edinburgh

Urban intervention in a historic monument city like Edinburgh is tricky, especially if the planned complex includes nine listed buildings in the planning area. The result here, however, is an award-winning design, which has garnered much praise and respect. The architectural firm Morgan McDonnell Architecture, which was responsible for the design, was awarded the prestigious RIAS Award 2014 and the Scottish Property Awards 2014 at the beginning of this month. The architectural firm received £25,000 and a gold medal at the awards ceremony in Edinburgh.

Judges praised the extraordinary care and consideration that was used to bring together contemporary and historical architecture. The jury also praised the positive development that brings modernisation and fresh vitality to the historic streets of Edinburgh. Nine listed buildings were involved in the planning, which have different uses and include commercial, office and residential spaces. The mixed-use space holds the first Motel One of Great Britain, 50 apartments, restaurants, offices, bars and cafed. These open into the quiet lanes of the city and revitalise the surrounding squares. Today, we show you excerpts of this project, including the streets, alleys and buildings.