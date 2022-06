In Jesolo, a town near the famous Italian water city of Venice, is a villa designed by JM Architecture. This home, which is almost completely covered with white tile, has some very special features that we want to share with you today. Not the least of these is the use of the tile, which was done by a Dutch expert in the field of tiles and ceramics from Maastricht: Mosa ceramics. Below, we explore some of the beautiful images of this lovely Italian villa vacation house.