Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 staircases you won't believe exist in British homes!

press profile homify press profile homify
Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Stairs are more than just a way to get from one floor of your home to another, you know. With all the incredible designs out there being made by master carpenters, they have become covetable architectural features in their own right.

So, we thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the most wild and wonderful variations in Britain. By the end of this article we bet you'll be considering some home improvement and thinking about stepping up your stair design in favour of something a little more exciting. Don't say we didn't warn you!

1. Beautiful bare bones

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

2. Shedding some light on the matter!

Exclusive Cantilever Floating staircase with LED Lights Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Railing London Ltd

Exclusive Cantilever Floating staircase with LED Lights

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

3. Uniquely customised

Leather Handrail in Marylebone refurbishment Hide and Stitch Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Hide and Stitch

Leather Handrail in Marylebone refurbishment

Hide and Stitch
Hide and Stitch
Hide and Stitch

4. A nod to the dark side

New Build House, London, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

New Build House, London

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

5. Barely there rails!

Restored flooring PAD ARCHITECTS Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
PAD ARCHITECTS

Restored flooring

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

6. Dual-level masterpiece

Two Levels of Floating Stairway Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Railing London Ltd

Two Levels of Floating Stairway

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A blend of tradition and modernity

Double central spine staircase Smet UK - Staircases Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Smet UK—Staircases

Double central spine staircase

Smet UK - Staircases
Smet UK—Staircases
Smet UK - Staircases

8. Taking centre stage

Double height bookcase Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Green
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Double height bookcase

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

9. Rich materials

Spiral Staircase Nottingham, Complete Stair Systems Ltd Complete Stair Systems Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Spiral Staircase Nottingham

Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

10. Ultra minimalist

Cantilever Staircase realised in wood painted wait Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Railing London Ltd

Cantilever Staircase realised in wood painted wait

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

11. Decadent and rustic

East Sussex -a Smet UK - Staircases Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Smet UK—Staircases

East Sussex -a

Smet UK - Staircases
Smet UK—Staircases
Smet UK - Staircases

12. Adaptive to the space

Timber Staircase New Malden, Complete Stair Systems Ltd Complete Stair Systems Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Timber Staircase New Malden

Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

13. A little industrial

Bespoke Staircase Cornwall, Complete Stair Systems Ltd Complete Stair Systems Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Bespoke Staircase Cornwall

Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

14. Dazzling in colour and style

White Modern Middle-spine Staircase Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Railing London Ltd

White Modern Middle-spine Staircase

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

15. A little retro touch

Spiral Staircase Wokingham, Complete Stair Systems Ltd Complete Stair Systems Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

Spiral Staircase Wokingham

Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd
Complete Stair Systems Ltd

16. Not wasting any space

Staircase to mezzanine Temza design and build Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Temza design and build

Staircase to mezzanine

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

17. Perfectly camouflaged

Floating Staircase with Clear Glass Balustrade Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Railing London Ltd

Floating Staircase with Clear Glass Balustrade

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

18. Grandiose and gorgeous

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

19. Is this the future?

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

20. Artistic and functional

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

21. Like something from a movie

London domestic staircase Stair Factory Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Stair Factory

London domestic staircase

Stair Factory
Stair Factory
Stair Factory

22. Modern art in functional form

House Shoeman interior, C7 architects C7 architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
C7 architects

House Shoeman interior

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

23. Subtly not overshadowing the feature wall

Triple Height Hallway WT Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
WT Architecture

Triple Height Hallway

WT Architecture
WT Architecture
WT Architecture

24. Making great use of the available dimensions

Luxury Staircase, Haldane UK Haldane UK Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Haldane UK

Luxury Staircase

Haldane UK
Haldane UK
Haldane UK

25. Unusual for the property!

Denne Manor Barn , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lee Evans Partnership

Denne Manor Barn

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

For more fabulous stair inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Stylish Stairs For Small Spaces.

Wooden Dream House Within Reach
Budget aside, which design would you choose?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks