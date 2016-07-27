Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 lovely little patios to admire and copy

press profile homify press profile homify
Marylebone Courtyard, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

When you have a little outdoor space or small garden, it's easy for your inspiration or motivation to shrink too. Don't let that happen! Now we're enjoying some clement weather, it's time to look around for extra cool small garden ideas that you can replicate in your own space. However, if you don't know where to start, that's where we come in.

We've found some lovely small outdoor spaces that are ripe for replicating, so take a look and make sure you have your gardener ready to spring into action!

1. A bit of decking makes a big impression!

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

2. Even a balcony can be ultra luxe

Bedroom 3 Terrace TG Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
TG Studio

Bedroom 3 Terrace

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

3. Who needs a barbecue when your terrace can double as a small kitchen?

Casa Lirio, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

4. Colour match your furniture and patio for a subtly stylish look

Bi Folds fitting into townhouse homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Bi Folds fitting into townhouse

homify
homify
homify

5. Brick edging and shingle add sophistication to a hand-laid patio

Family Garden After Sylvan Studio
Sylvan Studio

Family Garden After

Sylvan Studio
Sylvan Studio
Sylvan Studio

6. Make the most of any sunny corners and pop a table there

New Forest Cottage Capability chris
Capability chris

New Forest Cottage

Capability chris
Capability chris
Capability chris

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Even a small space can be a social one, with furniture to curl up on

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

8. Try a little bit of everything to make your garden multifunctional. We love this brick-to-decking transition!

Small city garden After 2 homify
homify

Small city garden After 2

homify
homify
homify

9. Overshadow small proportions with loud colours

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Any corner can be a sunbathing haven

A Roof Garden, Chelsea, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A Roof Garden, Chelsea

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

11. All you need is a table and some chairs for a little outdoor luxury

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Freshen up a small space with full-to-bursting raised beds

Fulham House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Frost Architects Ltd

Fulham House

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

13. If you have no garden, think about creating a small roof terrace

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

14. Even the smallest courtyard can be incredibly stylish with well chosen plants

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

15. Control your space by using potted plants that can easily be moved and maintained

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Modern garden
Unique Landscapes

Courtyard Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

16. Use every nook and cranny of a small outdoor space!

Courtyard Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd Mediterranean style garden
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

Courtyard

Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

17. Make the most of your walls and turn them into an individual feature

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

18. Assess what you most want to do in your garden and tailor it to that. Even a small space can make for a great cooking spot!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

19. Keep a small space interesting by using different materials

Small Courtyard Garden, Dewin Designs Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs

Small Courtyard Garden

Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Inspirational Front Garden Designs.

18 homes to fix Britain's housing crisis
What would you like to do with your small patio?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks