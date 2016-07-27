Fresh New Look for an Old Georgian House

When we stumbled across this gem of a townhouse, we just knew that we would have to show you guys! The perfect combination of heritage good looks, a fresh and funky modern façade colour and a function-driven interior layout, this is a home we could picture ourselves living in forever.
If you love your history with a little unique character and charm, prepare to fall head over heels for this delightful Georgian dream home.
It would have been so easy for the owners to give in to traditional façade colours and simply plump for good old white. Instead, they choose to be brave and opted for minty green, which we think is a roaring success.
Lifting the house no end, your eyes are naturally drawn to how perfectly maintained it is and, with a dramatic black front door adding just enough contrast, we don't know if we've seen many homes as handsome as this one.
We wonder what the painters thought!
You might have expected to walk into this home and be confronted by antique furniture and overbearing designs, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Clearly this is a home that is loved for it's exterior good looks but, at the same time, needs to offer modern functionality for the residents.
Walk through the front door and you find yourself in a ground floor open plan kitchen/dining/living room space and that funky corner window arrangement really works perfectly for a dining table placement.
We know an Aga top when we see one, so it's a lovely nod to the past to see a modern and old-fashioned hybrid kitchen in place. It's a gentle reminder that the house is traditional but can still move with the times.
A wonderfully neutral colour scheme is keeps everything simple and fresh, and a comfy futon sofa looks right at home, as would anyone sitting on it!
Here is the main living room area, up on the second floor. It might seem a little unusual but given that there's no entrance hall in this home, it does actually make perfect sense to keep the relaxing rooms up on the higher levels, away from general foot traffic.
A stunningly neutral colour scheme is again magical, leaving enough scope for some fabulously opulent chairs, finished in a rich red. While there is no discernible era that the interior is emulating, the mismatch of different styles and aesthetics works beautifully.
Overlooking the rooftops of neighbouring properties, this master bedroom is everything you could want or need. Finished simply with matching soft furnishings it's a haven of romantic colours and calm, restful vibes, which are all ideal small bedroom ideas.
Who would have thought that a house that strives to look out of the ordinary on the outside, would prove to be so considered, calm and pretty on the inside?
