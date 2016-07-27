Grubby Old House to Modern Marvel

You know what makes an already outdated and unattractive home look even worse? A big coat of mildew and grime all over the façade!
That's what we see today and we don't know how or why someone saw potential in this house, but fortunately they did. When you see what it was transformed into, you'll be utterly blown away. Gone is the old-hat styling, having been replaced with modern touches and aesthetics. And wave goodbye to the dirt as it's now fresh as a daisy following a serious case of home improvement.
If you're ready to see what the owners and architects came up with, join us for a look around…
No, this will never do! So, the property itself looks to be of a decent size and can probably very comfortably house a family but, when it looks this awful, would you want to go inside every day?
The windows are tiny and look to be letting in no light whatsoever. The door is a portal to, we assume, more grime and the colour of the house itself is rank. Shockingly bad!
Well, hello beautiful! What a home reborn. We have to say that this inspires us no end, as if this is how incredible that formerly dark and dank looking building became, just imagine how many homes out there aren't beyond saving.
The new cladding is a triumph, as are those wraparound windows, and can we talk about that stunningly vivacious colour? Even the front garden looks more the part.
We thought that if we perhaps spun around the original façade, it would look less horrendous from other angles. It seems we were well and truly wrong on that score.
Every snapshot is just more of the same dirt, small windows and uninspired design.
We won't ever get bored of seeing more angles of this lovely reinvention, as every nuance looks spectacular.
The almost industrial cladding looks sharp and stylish against the red clay roof tiles, making light work of adding a contemporary twist to existing features, such as the dormer window.
This genuinely looks like a totally new house, not one that has been rescued and given a facelift.
It's official; not one angle of the original house looked good. From the rear garden, this huge slab of grimy render looks terrible and makes the house look abandoned.
Generally worse for wear and shabby looking, we can see why this home was given a makeover!
The new façade styling has been brought through to every part of the home and, with new window frames in place and a semi-clad side wall, you'd struggle to reconcile that this is the same house.
Looking modern, fresh and bold, it's a far cry from what was there before and certainly gives the impression that the interior would be worth seeing too!
