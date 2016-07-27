Grubby Old House to Modern Marvel

You know what makes an already outdated and unattractive home look even worse? A big coat of mildew and grime all over the façade!

That's what we see today and we don't know how or why someone saw potential in this house, but fortunately they did. When you see what it was transformed into, you'll be utterly blown away. Gone is the old-hat styling, having been replaced with modern touches and aesthetics. And wave goodbye to the dirt as it's now fresh as a daisy following a serious case of home improvement.

If you're ready to see what the owners and architects came up with, join us for a look around…