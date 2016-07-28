The Little Family-Friendly Extension

Perfectly coordinated with the existing property, the extension we're showing you today has worked wonders when it comes to adding vital extra space. It also provides a perfect vista for enjoying the garden, whatever the weather.
While some people might see a specific dining room area as somewhat of a luxury, when you see these finished results, you'll wonder how you've lived this long without one! Be prepared to feel the urge to find the number of a good local builder and, perhaps, be a little envious…
The way this fabulous extension has been colour matched and wonderfully connected to an existing house is astounding. For a second, we really thought this was a new build home that had all been created in one hit.
That's the genius of truly integrated design and we love it. The red bricks, grey glazing frames and slate roof tiles all work so well together to create the ultimate in modern home design chic.
We love a tantalising glimpse of how an extension has opened up an interior space and this shot does that wonderfully. Not only can we see just how exacting the standards were when completing this build, but also how well the interior space seems to flow, and what a bonus all that extra room is.
The finishing touches are also cute as a button… just look at that potted tree.
Open up those fabulous bi-folding doors and suddenly, the line between garden and interior spaces is totally blurred. Only the different styles of wood flooring denote the change.
Smooth floorboards meet divine decking with ease and it's astonishing how much larger both the new room and the garden looks. What a dream for gardening fanatics!
Now you see why we thought you might be a little jealous when you saw the interior space! With room enough for a huge dining table and space to spare, this is not just your run of the mill extension.
Feeling airy, bright and incredibly welcoming, this is clearly a room that had long been dreamt of and it's a vision made real.
We can't help but admire the coordinated styling in this house. Not only is the new extension an ideal match for the original home, but look at how well the dining chairs match the patio furniture.
Everywhere we look we are met with astonishing glazing, natural wood and elegant chocolate brown leather. The overall effect is glorious. Even on a sunny day, we don't know if we'd be able to tear ourselves away from this lovely space. But then again, why would we?
