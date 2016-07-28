The Little Family-Friendly Extension

Perfectly coordinated with the existing property, the extension we're showing you today has worked wonders when it comes to adding vital extra space. It also provides a perfect vista for enjoying the garden, whatever the weather.

While some people might see a specific dining room area as somewhat of a luxury, when you see these finished results, you'll wonder how you've lived this long without one! Be prepared to feel the urge to find the number of a good local builder and, perhaps, be a little envious…