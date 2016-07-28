Your browser is out-of-date.

14 garden party saving ideas for erratic British weather

homify Modern spa
We all know too well that the unpredictable seasons we 'enjoy' here in the UK can mean heading out into our gardens remains a risky business. That's why it's so important to find ways to make your garden a little more weatherproof and to help, we've found some fantastically inspirational projects for you!

From gazebos to awnings and everything in between, we know there will be something for everyone. Take a look and see what you fancy for your weatherproof outdoor retreat.

1. Outdoor living pod

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Kent. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Kent.

homify
homify
homify

Come rain or shine, this outdoor living pod is ideal for all year round garden enjoyment.

2. Subtle and classic

Garden furniture Lothian Design GardenFurniture
Lothian Design

Garden furniture

Lothian Design
Lothian Design
Lothian Design

This stretched tarpaulin will keep you fresh and dry!

3. Wooden pavilion

Virginia Water , Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Virginia Water

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

For the ultimate fail-safe al fresco dining experience, a wooden pavilion is perfect.

4. Party annex

The shed GK Architects Ltd GardenAccessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

The shed

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

How about going all out and building a party annex at the bottom of your garden?

5. Day bed

Peach Day Bed Garden Furniture Centre GardenFurniture
Garden Furniture Centre

Peach Day Bed

Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre

Small is still beautiful with this day bed, complete with curtains. Just shut the rain out!

6. Suspended tents

Add a New Touch to Your Camping Adventure with the Tentsile Stingray, Tentsile Tentsile GardenSwings & play sets
Tentsile

Add a New Touch to Your Camping Adventure with the Tentsile Stingray

Tentsile
Tentsile
Tentsile

If your kids want to enjoy the garden, these tents are an amazing sleepover addition and are wet weatherproof.

7. Potting shed

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

If pottering in your garden is a passion, a handy little potting shed will offer you shelter if the heavens open.

8. Covered sun lounger

Melby Day Bed, Garden Furniture Scotland ltd Garden Furniture Scotland ltd GardenFurniture
Garden Furniture Scotland ltd

Melby Day Bed

Garden Furniture Scotland ltd
Garden Furniture Scotland ltd
Garden Furniture Scotland ltd

Perfect for couples, this covered sun lounger will give you all the protection you need if the sun disappears for a minute or two.

9. Metal and canvas terrace

Garden Leisure, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Garden Leisure

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

The ultimate in chic covers, this metal and canvas terrace cover looks great whatever the weather.

10. Modern parasol

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table Ingarden Ltd GardenFurniture
Ingarden Ltd

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

An ideal choice for gardens that seem to attract the rain. You can even adjust the angle on this one.

11. Funky wooden shelter

Oak outside table with integral zinc canopy, David Arnold Design David Arnold Design GardenFurniture
David Arnold Design

Oak outside table with integral zinc canopy

David Arnold Design
David Arnold Design
David Arnold Design

For a garden bar, this wooden shelter offers year round party potential.

12. Summer house

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre GardenFurniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

A sweet summer house, complete with its own terrace, is every UK gardening fan's dream addition!

13. Electric awning

Patio Awning Installation in Cheshire. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace patio,awning,terrace,canopy,garden,alfresco,shading
homify

Patio Awning Installation in Cheshire.

homify
homify
homify

There when you want it and invisible when you don't, an electric awning is a quick and stylish solution to unpredictable weather conditions.

14. Seriously stylish weatherproofing

homify Modern spa
homify

homify
homify
homify

For style, shade and rain-proofing, this sail-like installation has it all!

For more garden shade inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 super stylish garden awnings that put the ’awe’ in awesome!

How have you made your garden more weatherproof?

