14 garden party saving ideas for erratic British weather

We all know too well that the unpredictable seasons we 'enjoy' here in the UK can mean heading out into our gardens remains a risky business. That's why it's so important to find ways to make your garden a little more weatherproof and to help, we've found some fantastically inspirational projects for you!
From gazebos to awnings and everything in between, we know there will be something for everyone. Take a look and see what you fancy for your weatherproof outdoor retreat.
Come rain or shine, this
outdoor living pod is ideal for all year round garden enjoyment.
This stretched tarpaulin will keep you fresh and dry!
For the ultimate fail-safe al fresco dining experience, a wooden pavilion is perfect.
How about going all out and building a party annex at the bottom of your garden?
Small is still beautiful with this day bed, complete with curtains. Just shut the rain out!
If your kids want to enjoy the garden, these tents are an amazing sleepover addition and are wet weatherproof.
If pottering in your garden is a passion, a handy little potting shed will offer you shelter if the heavens open.
Perfect for couples, this covered sun lounger will give you all the protection you need if the sun disappears for a minute or two.
The ultimate in chic covers, this metal and canvas terrace cover looks great whatever the weather.
An ideal choice for gardens that seem to attract the rain. You can even adjust the angle on this one.
For a garden bar, this wooden shelter offers year round party potential.
A sweet summer house, complete with its own terrace, is every UK gardening fan's dream addition!
There when you want it and invisible when you don't, an electric awning is a quick and stylish solution to unpredictable weather conditions.
For style, shade and rain-proofing, this sail-like installation has it all!
For more garden shade inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 super stylish garden awnings that put the ’awe’ in awesome!