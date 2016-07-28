14 garden party saving ideas for erratic British weather

We all know too well that the unpredictable seasons we 'enjoy' here in the UK can mean heading out into our gardens remains a risky business. That's why it's so important to find ways to make your garden a little more weatherproof and to help, we've found some fantastically inspirational projects for you!

From gazebos to awnings and everything in between, we know there will be something for everyone. Take a look and see what you fancy for your weatherproof outdoor retreat.