3 Grotty Gardens Made Glorious

3 Grotty Gardens Made Glorious
Gartenoase inmitten der Großstadt
Looking at a drab garden space can be a little soul destroying, not to mention uninspiring. If you can't picture what it could become with a little hard work and the help of a talented landscaper, you might think it's a hopeless task.

Well, we're here today to tell you to keep the faith! And, more than that, we are going to show you just how amazing even the plainest of gardens can become. If you're ready to get a little dirty and incredibly inspired, let's head outside!

1. Before: Hardly paradise

Gartenoase inmitten der Großstadt
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

Is this a garden or a prison exercise yard? It looks awful. 

Grey, boring and unkempt, this is not what we would call an enticing or enjoyable slice of the great outdoors. In fact, we should rename this the 'shabby outdoors' if we want to be accurate.

1. After: Garden of Eden

Gartenoase inmitten der Großstadt
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

What a change! Beautifully nourished grass, bright blooms and perfect paving have all totally transformed this formerly drab space into a colourful and stunning spot.

The addition of wall climbers has helped to disguise that authoritarian wall and, all in all, this is somewhere we wouldn't mind a picnic or two!

2. Before: Back garden building site

Gartenberatung mit außergewöhnlicher Eigeninitative
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

You can't fool us with a poorly finished swimming pool! They have to actually look good to add the necessary luxury to a garden and this one falls woefully short of the mark.

Dirt mounds, overgrown borders and shabby buildings are just a huge no-no if you're aiming for high end and elegant.

2. After: Come on in, the water's fine!

Gartenberatung mit außergewöhnlicher Eigeninitative
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

We don't recognise this garden at all! We know we say that quite a lot, but in this case we really mean it.

Knocking down the shabby outbuildings has opened up the space into a gargantuan arena of elegance and luxury. And how can that be the same pool? This is a true testament to what exemplar finishing can do for a garden!

3. Before: The thought is there

Anspruchsvolle Klarheit
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

We can see what the thought process was here, with a large lawn, luscious borders and a long pool, but something just isn't quite right, is it? 

The drab concrete slab pool surround sucks any luxury out of this space, making it all look, well, a bit sad and depressing.

3. After: Simple and clean

Anspruchsvolle Klarheit
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

A perfect pool terrace, sharper garden edging and smooth, clean granite have lifted this spot to become exactly what it was intended to be; a beautiful and luxurious outside retreat.

That little inset plant bed is also a lovely touch and goes to show that you don't always have to make huge changes to make a big impact!

For more garden makeovers, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Magic Garden Tricks.

Is your garden in need of a freshen up?

