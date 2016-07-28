Your browser is out-of-date.

25 colourful kitchens to spice up boring British homes

Project Shots, Beccy Smart Photography Beccy Smart Photography Modern kitchen
It's time to get a little more colourful as we've found some of the most staggeringly bright and vibrant kitchens in the UK! Nobody ever said your kitchen has to be bland or boring. Well, if they did we certainly didn't get the memo and nor did the kitchen designers that came up with these fabulous bespoke kitchen installations.

If you're looking for a rainbow of room inspiration, get ready, because we have everything you could possibly want right here!

1. We love this all-red-everything room!

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design Built-in kitchens red kitchen,kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen island
Roselind Wilson Design

Kitchen

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

2. You wouldn't feel blue in this space

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

3. This kitchen is pretty in pink. Perfect for boys or girls!

WENDY'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

WENDY'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

4. There's nothing mellow about this yellow dream

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow. homify Modern kitchen
homify

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.

homify
homify
homify

5. Two-tone gorgeousness is amazing

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

The Original British Standard Kitchen

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

6. We're green with envy over this kitchen

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

7. Pastel hues make such a pretty impression

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Grey doesn't have to be dull when it's this stylish

W9 | Eclectic Industrialism Davonport Industrial style kitchen Wood Grey
Davonport

W9 | Eclectic Industrialism

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

9. Match your kitchen to your favourite food. We love aubergines!

Old-Meets-New Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
Krantz Designs

Old-Meets-New

Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs

10. Don't forget that white is a dramatic colour when used en masse

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent homify Modern kitchen
homify

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent

homify
homify
homify

11. Orange makes for a zingy kitchen that's so fresh

MR & MRS BENNETT'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS BENNETT'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

12. What a citrus pop this yellow adds

MR & MRS KNOWLES KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS KNOWLES KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

13. A little sage green looks fantastic

Fallowfield | Traditional English Country Kitchen Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood Green
Davonport

Fallowfield | Traditional English Country Kitchen

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

14. Mix and match your colours for a real pop. Red and purple? Yes, please!

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Eclectic style kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

15. When you want a hint of colour but not too much, a red splashback is incredible

Walnut Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Kitchens Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Walnut Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Kitchens

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

16. We're not called Limeys for nothing

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Navy isn't just classic, it's stunning

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

18. Black adds a Liquorice Allsorts vibe to a kitchen, when used with brights

A modern kitchen in rural location Urban Myth Modern kitchen
Urban Myth

A modern kitchen in rural location

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

19. This kitchen looks awesome in aqua!

Maywood Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern kitchen
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Maywood Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

20. Plum and orange? What a funky fruit bowl of a design scheme

Colourful kitchen Hetreed Ross Architects Modern kitchen
Hetreed Ross Architects

Colourful kitchen

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

21. Heritage homes love a bit of colour

The Mowhay, St Gluvias Laurence Associates Classic style kitchen
Laurence Associates

The Mowhay, St Gluvias

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

22. Pale teal makes for such a fresh space

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

23. Using lights for colour is so good! These lilac neons have us in a spin

Project Shots, Beccy Smart Photography Beccy Smart Photography Modern kitchen
Beccy Smart Photography

Project Shots

Beccy Smart Photography
Beccy Smart Photography
Beccy Smart Photography

24. Kitchens can be the sunniest space in the home in banana yellow

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Yellow and blue looks too good to be true!

A Playful Shaker Kitchen homify Modern kitchen sustainable ktchens,shaker style,cottage kitchen,Farrow and Ball,stone blue,bertazzoni range,ferrari yellow,kitchen island,terracotta tiles,pendant lighting,iron door knobs,wood worktop
homify

A Playful Shaker Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 27 Tricks To Guarantee A Dazzling White Kitchen.

The Rat-Race Avoiding Home
Is your kitchen crying out for a splash of colour?

