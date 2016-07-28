25 colourful kitchens to spice up boring British homes

It's time to get a little more colourful as we've found some of the most staggeringly bright and vibrant kitchens in the UK! Nobody ever said your kitchen has to be bland or boring. Well, if they did we certainly didn't get the memo and nor did the kitchen designers that came up with these fabulous bespoke kitchen installations.

If you're looking for a rainbow of room inspiration, get ready, because we have everything you could possibly want right here!