4 British homes and their floor plans

Although it may be common knowledge, an architectural structure (whether that’s a house or a shopping precinct) never just magically appears. It is merely the end result of a very long (and painstaking) planning process, which includes the drawing up of floor plans.
A floor plan is a drawing to scale of the desired building, showing a view from above of the relationships between the different rooms, spaces, and other physical features that will be included in the final structure.
Additional details, such as measurements, furniture, and appliances are included to help smooth out the planning process, and allow the architects (and designers and homeowners) to envision what the finished product will look like.
And, of course, viewing a floor plan also satisfies our curious cravings as to what that house looks like on the inside.
Let’s see some expertly drawn house plans compared to the final end products…
Seen from outside, this house (although tiny) looks most welcoming. It flaunts a charming little terrace, crisp-white finishes for windows- and door frames, as well as a bold character that makes its appearance via those charcoal-toned panelling of the façade.
And what does the interior layout look like, do you think?
A quaint little L-shape is what the floor plan looks like, allowing the major rooms (living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom) to be closely situated to one another. As we can see (which was also visible from the façade view), numerous windows and doors were included, allowing generous amounts of natural lighting for the indoors, as well as charming views of the surrounding exteriors.
Our second discovery is the sight of a home renovation where the rear side was extended to include more room for the family. Not a lot of information is given from this angle: brick walls, stylish little patio at the back, and some glass windows allowing us a small peek at the interiors.
However, take a look at the floor plan…
… and an abundance of information is revealed, including some shots of the interior rooms!
Here we learn, among other things, that those gorgeous windows we saw from the patio leads to a play/seating area, which is connected to the generous-sized kitchen.
A living room / sunroom that opens up majestically onto the back garden. Splendid! Yet that is all we gather from this image, aside from the fact that the homeowners relied on soft neutrals for their interior colour palette.
Time for a more in-depth look…
Thank you, floor plan. Looking at you, we learned that the seating area (which we saw in our previous photo) and the dining room/hall are the areas that lie on opposite ends of the house. And that the residence has a fairly elongated layout. And that there is a generous parking space situated next to the dining area / kitchen.
What else can you tell by looking at the house plans?
A beautiful terrace with wooden decking that is connected to a spacious open plan dining area and kitchen. And the house has a second storey – that is pretty much all we can tell from this photo. Is there a downstairs bathroom in this house? How about a living room?
Only one way to find out…
Why yes indeed, there is a living room that shares its open plan layout with a bigger dining room space than the one located in the kitchen. And what we also learn from the floor plan is that a bay window has been inserted in the living room, and that the house, like our previous example, has a fairly narrow layout.
Feels so good to learn these little facts about beautiful architectural creations, doesn’t it? But if you’re more into beautiful structures than detailed drawings, then feel free to take a look at these: Modern London Homes.