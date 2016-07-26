4 British homes and their floor plans

Although it may be common knowledge, an architectural structure (whether that’s a house or a shopping precinct) never just magically appears. It is merely the end result of a very long (and painstaking) planning process, which includes the drawing up of floor plans.

A floor plan is a drawing to scale of the desired building, showing a view from above of the relationships between the different rooms, spaces, and other physical features that will be included in the final structure.

Additional details, such as measurements, furniture, and appliances are included to help smooth out the planning process, and allow the architects (and designers and homeowners) to envision what the finished product will look like.

And, of course, viewing a floor plan also satisfies our curious cravings as to what that house looks like on the inside.

Let’s see some expertly drawn house plans compared to the final end products…