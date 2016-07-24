Top 5 Projects of the Week: Simple Outdoor Space Ideas to Small Bedroom Mistakes

Before we get started, please make sure you've got a notepad a pen handy because we've got some great ideas for you! We can wait, no problem…
Hopefully the sun is shining where you are and you can perhaps put some of out simple ideas to improve your small outdoor space into practice! If that's not enough for you, we also have twenty one lovely little gardens to copy.
If indoors is more your thing, learn some tricks about what not to do when decorating your small bedroom. And if money is tight, you could always try attracting some into your home by following our Feng Shui guide. Worth a try, right?
Last but certainly not least, we'll take a visit to see a super snazzy British home extension.
Do you believe good things only come in large packages? Think again! We showed you some small garden ideas which almost certainly made most of you agree that small can be mighty, when it comes to style, aesthetics and functionality.
You won't need a professional gardener to mimic any of these styles so, if you feel inspired, why not make a garden revamp your project for the weekend?
It can be quite a mission to decorate a small bedroom. Add too many elements and you shrink the space; add too little, and it looks forgotten. We know that the bed is the most important feature to include, yet one does want a tad more than a mere mattress and a pillow in the bedroom, right?
So then, how do we make the most of every available space in that small bedroom without turning it into a clutter corner, yet still making it look stylish and charming? Let’s take a look at some crucial steps that you should not be doing…
If you have a hankering to get out into your garden and express yourself creatively, but feel a little unsure as to what you can do with a small outdoor space, take heart!
We've found some amazing small gardens that should not only inspire, but directly instruct you how to get the most from your little slice of heaven. From quirky planters through to delicious decking, we have a host of ideas that you should be able to emulate in a weekend. Grab your gardening gloves and prepare to muck in!
Most of us have heard of Feng Shui but, just in case you’re in the dark, here’s a quick catch-up session.
Feng Shui (pronounced ’feng shway’), an ancient Chinese philosophical technique, focuses on the approach that the placement of objects within your surroundings affects your personal energy flow. And since your personal energy flow affects how you think and act, which results in how well you perform and succeed, this places a significant importance on that arrangement of your personal belongings.
And yes, we are one step ahead of you – apparently the precise placement of objects in and around your home can attract (and also chase off) some beneficial rewards, such as wealth and prosperity.
Whether you choose to believe in this philosophy or not, it can’t be denied that it does make for some interesting reading.
When you have a growing family, your house, of course, needs to evolve with you. Sometimes, this is not always the case and the homes we've grown accustomed to, and learnt to love, just cannot keep pace with our ever changing needs.
In this instance, a much loved family home in North London has been expanded to better suit the owners. This was done in a way that gives the existing property an incredible spatial layout and a new found relationship between garden and home.
Completed by Caseyfierro Architects, these upgrades are necessary to modern living, and make this home a space the owners can be proud to call their own. Take a look!
