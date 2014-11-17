7 homely kitchen designs

Everyone loves a striking kitchen, especially designs that make you feel right at home—those that you know here the kids could safely play, one that you can brunch, but also have a romantic dinner with your partner in. Especially attractive, are those kitchens that really stand out, and make you and your guests think WOW; just like the ones we're about to show you.

The selection varies between old, classic, Scandinavian, industrial, rustic and modern—but each and every one of these kitchen designs is a stunner, and no one in there right mind would say no to a home cooked meal in any one of them. Most of these designers are from the UK too, giving us a good idea about just what we could do in our own home, and that the resources are there for us to realise that the kitchen dreams we have can come true..