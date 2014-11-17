7 homely kitchen designs

Everyone loves a striking kitchen, especially designs that make you feel right at home—those that you know here the kids could safely play, one that you can brunch, but also have a romantic dinner with your partner in. Especially attractive, are those kitchens that really stand out, and make you and your guests think WOW; just like the ones we're about to show you.
The selection varies between old, classic, Scandinavian, industrial, rustic and modern—but each and every one of these kitchen designs is a stunner, and no one in there right mind would say no to a home cooked meal in any one of them. Most of these designers are from the UK too, giving us a good idea about just what we could do in our own home, and that the resources are there for us to realise that the kitchen dreams we have can come true..
The parquetry flooring, open plan, pot lined shelves and doors opening out onto the herb garden, give all the markings of a classic Victorian kitchen. Yet the modern sky-lights, eggshell finished cupboards, and ceiling lights tell us that this kitchen has been brought into the modern age, allowing more light into what is typically a very dark room. It also the classic galley kitchen that in recent years, has gotten lost somewhere along the way, and what was presumably a breakfast/dining room has been knocked through, creating this charming space.
Design by Justin Van Breda
A similar, albeit smaller, version of a classic kitchen here. This time you can observe how the busy and almost cramped nature of the space has been put to use with this island/bar/counter-top positioned in the centre of the picture. A full house in this room would certainly be cosy, creating a close and friendly atmosphere—or even an intimate one for a more romantic evening…
Kitchen by Schema Studio Limited
This scene is great—it's original, bold, charming and a complete stand out. Indian team Kumar Moorthy & Associates have gone all out to create something that is totally new, but respectively charming and authentic! This place, and indeed whole project, is simply stunning, take a look here.
