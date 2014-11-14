Ocean inspired homes

Everyone has an inner longing for the ocean. Every summer, it seems the whole of the UK flocks to beachside towns and resorts throughout Europe, to get their annual fix of sun and sand, tanned skin and salty hair. Year after year, it seems those summer emotions we are forever longing for seem to always be cut short, with summer always feeling like it never stuck around long enough. With such a strong desire to be by the ocean, but our lives not always allowing us to be, why not bring the ocean into our homes, and embrace the joyous feeling the ocean creates? To decorate our homes in a coastal or nautical theme, and to introduce this jubilant feeling into our home year round, all it may take is a few small elements to dramatically change the air of a space. Tones of blue, to remind us of the crystal waters and clear skies of summer, nautical stripes, animals of the ocean, muted tones reminiscent of a rustic beach shack, timber slats and wall decorations of coastal settings are all ways these homify experts have bought the sea inside. Come with us on a journey along the coast to find ideas on how to decorate in a theme in honour of the ocean.