Ocean inspired homes

Everyone has an inner longing for the ocean. Every summer, it seems the whole of the UK flocks to beachside towns and resorts throughout Europe, to get their annual fix of sun and sand, tanned skin and salty hair. Year after year, it seems those summer emotions we are forever longing for seem to always be cut short, with summer always feeling like it never stuck around long enough. With such a strong desire to be by the ocean, but our lives not always allowing us to be, why not bring the ocean into our homes, and embrace the joyous feeling the ocean creates? To decorate our homes in a coastal or nautical theme, and to introduce this jubilant feeling into our home year round, all it may take is a few small elements to dramatically change the air of a space. Tones of blue, to remind us of the crystal waters and clear skies of summer, nautical stripes, animals of the ocean, muted tones reminiscent of a rustic beach shack, timber slats and wall decorations of coastal settings are all ways these homify experts have bought the sea inside. Come with us on a journey along the coast to find ideas on how to decorate in a theme in honour of the ocean.
This lounge room features in a modern version of a rustic beach shack, located in Porthleven, Cornwall, designed by Brighton interior designer Leivars. Porthleven is the most southerly port on the island of Great Britain, and this beach shack pays tribute to the ocean, and the maritime history Cornwall is famous for. Opting for a muted colour scheme, this room accentuates the cold and grey climate of a Cornish winter. Despite this, the soft furnishings and cushions invite us in to get cosy. Nautical stripes were first spotted on the back of 19th century French sailors, and have since evolved from military garb into a stylish, maritime decoration and fashion. Here, it features on the bi-fold curtains, which mimic the sail of ship, and match the stripes of the floor rug.
Staying in Cornwall, we move just up the road to Launceston, which is where we will find the studio of Jo Downs. Recognised as one of the world's most respected fused glass designers, you can see in this example of one of her many bespoke works that she draws inspiration from the coastal landscape of her surrounds. Light calmly passes through the textured glass, which is raised from the wall to create softly coloured reflections, bringing to mind images of sunlight passing through tropical waters. The weathered timber of the walls also arouses memories of beach shack vacations.
Although not strictly sticking to a beachside or nautical theme, the owners of this modern bathroom have chosen to paint the roof in an aqua blue, a colour tone evocative of thoughts tropical waters.
Navy blue is a colour that was given its name due to the shade of blue worn by officers of the British Royal Navy since 1748, and was subsequently adopted by other navies around the world. Being a colour of such authority, it is often referred to as a colour of importance, confidence, authority and power. In naval uniforms, the colour was contrasted with bright white, and you can see this is obviously where this bedroom colour scheme has drawn inspiration from. The subtle lines of the linen and bedhead are also elements of naval uniform design.
A more light hearted take on a nautical theme is this young child's bedroom, which also has distinct elements of ships and sail boats. Let your child's imagination run wild, setting sail to far away islands, directed by the ship wheel, lowering and raising the sails as needed. The bottom half of this bunk also has a curtain, similar to those found on the bunks of ships, allowing the captain and his first mate to take turns sleeping while sailing distant oceans.