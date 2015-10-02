A British Home with a Surprising Past

An incredible property, 'Twinneys' is not only a home, but a fully-functioning artist's studio and gallery, both of which have been built into the surrounding hillside. Formerly housing a piggery, the plot, found in the Bath and Bristol Green Belt area has given way to a home of not only outstanding aesthetic appeal, but also upstanding ecological ambitions.

The home design features low-lying timber and glass in a bid to blend seamlessly with the surroundings, while the thermal mass and high energy performance of the building itself is supported by solar panels.

Beautiful, ecological and economical, this house has it all, so let's take a look around!