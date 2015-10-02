A British Home with a Surprising Past

An incredible property, 'Twinneys' is not only a home, but a fully-functioning artist's studio and gallery, both of which have been built into the surrounding hillside. Formerly housing a piggery, the plot, found in the Bath and Bristol Green Belt area has given way to a home of not only outstanding aesthetic appeal, but also upstanding ecological ambitions.
The home design features low-lying timber and glass in a bid to blend seamlessly with the surroundings, while the thermal mass and high energy performance of the building itself is supported by solar panels.
Beautiful, ecological and economical, this house has it all, so let's take a look around!
There is absolutely no way of denying that this is not only a stunning house, but one that really blends with its surroundings perfectly.
The simplistic shape does not draw attention to itself, as the wood simply melts away back into the trees, whilst the living roof helps to ground everything so firmly in nature, it almost feels that the house has organically grown on the plot. Attractive and expansive in equal measure, this is a property that we can't wait to see the inside of!
Large scale projects can run the risk of losing some of the quality that residents naturally demand, but that is not a concern on this project and the design team at Designscape Architects have done a wonderful job of taking even the smallest details into account during the design process.
Here we can see a close up of some of the gorgeous wood being used, with galvanised bolts perfectly equidistant. This may seem like a small detail to some, but it's minute attention to detail that differentiates between a nice building and something truly remarkable.
From this angle it's possible to see just how much of an amazing job the living roof is doing of camouflaging the property in the hillside. Barely visible, apart from the glazed panels, the house has essentially disappeared from view and shrouded itself in the landscape.
This kind of sensitive design work allows for incredibly modern buildings to be installed in rural settings, without the overall impact being too jarring or mismatched and we think it looks absolutely wonderful.
An extravagant inclusion for any home, an art studio really is a high end installation option and yet it looks so at home here, we can't imagine anything else in its place.
Open plan and kept simple with a bright white finish, the space offers not only a wealth of usable space, but also fantastic natural lighting, which we all know is an artist's best friend!
The glass panels slide open to allow yet more light to flood the space and for perfect weather days, the terrace is an ideal location for setting up an easel and starting a new project.
Already filled with beautiful light, thanks to the glazed wall panels that lead out into the garden, the studio has another element; this fabulous gallery wall. Perfect for displaying completed pieces, a skylight has been specifically included above it to drench the framed works in bright natural light.
The overall effect is almost as striking as the art itself, helping to maximise the practicality and functionality of what could be considered an indulgent space.
Isn't this an incredible view? Everything about this open plan living and dining room speaks of a creative household that enjoys being sociable and we just love it. The large dining table is a minimalist take on a traditional farmhouse style and has been further modernised with the installation of stylised white chairs.
In the background we can clearly see large pieces of art, a comfortable and inviting snug area and the wood that has been used throughout offers a return to the nature that surrounds the house, while also keeping the ambiance warm.
It's hard to look at anything other than the simply incredible woodburner in the centre of this picture, isn't it? Simultaneously retro and ultra modern, it ties the whole open plan living area together with a simple and unabashed elegance that we just adore.
Paired with a luxurious grey velvet corner sofa and a multitude of art hanging on the walls, the burner itself has almost become a work of art. We can only imagine how beautiful this room looks on a chilly winter's evening with the fire blazing.
When designing your own home, you can take the time to include everything that is either really important to you or that you have always secretly wanted. We love this little room that looks as though it's being used as a relaxing/chill out area and place for stargazing.
It's these little home additions that makes building a home from scratch optimal for those wishing to add their extra special extras. With a comfortable chair in place, we can picture happy residents spending many evenings up in this room sitting back and watching the sky.
As if any more proof were needed that this is the home of a creative family, just look at how tucked away the kitchen is, to allow for more communal areas to dominate.
Small but perfectly formed, the kitchen is nothing short of perfunctory and pretty, having been decorated in the standard bright white of the rest of the property. However, it does not seek to draw attention to itself so there is no art. Instead, we imagine that food is prepared and quickly served on the large dining table, so as to keep conversation and creativity flowing!
